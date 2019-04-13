Working with Kishor sir was very enriching: Amol Kagne

Amol Kagne is known for presenting films such as Halal (2017), Lathe Joshi (2018) and most recently, Perfume. And after producing films, Amol is now venturing into acting. His first film as an actor is set to be released soon. Titled Babo, it is a love story with elements of drama, comedy and more.

The film also marks his first association with Kishor Kadam and Amol is all praise for the senior actor. He says, “He plays my father in the film. His only focus is acting. He doesn’t care for makeup and other stuff. He puts in his entire effort to ensure that he does justice to the character and enhances the story. We bonded over theatre, and when he got to know that I am a student of Lalit Kala Kendra, he spoke to me at length about scripts, performances and films.”

In this film, Amol shares screen space with another senior actor Sayaji Shinde. The duo had shot for a film a few years ago, but hasn’t released it. “I am working with him in another film, Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage (TMAM), and he was in Perfume, which I had presented. We share a great equation now.”

Amol is looking forward to three more films as an actor this year — TMAM, Bhonga and Monsoon Football. Talking about Babo, he adds, “My character’s name is Bablu. It is a romantic comedy in which the protagonists are childhood sweethearts. Till now, all the films that I have presented have focussed on single issues, so, this was a surprise. Here, we delved into various topics.”

