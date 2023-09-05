Chandrayaan-3: A new way to see the Moon! Pragyan rover shares lunar image with 3D feel

Chandrayaan-3 mission's triumph has no bounds! In another significant achievement, the Pragyan rover pulled off a new method to visualise the Moon – in 3D effect. The method to to see objects on the lunar terrain in three dimensions using anaglyph technology. ISRO shares Moon's 3D image

The 3D effect is created using this technique by the help of stereo or multi-view images that give immersive view of an object. The rover created these anaglyph images using a technology developed by Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Laboratory for Electro-Optic Systems (LEOS) called NavCam.

In this technique, the 3D-effect of the Moon is given using both left and right images and then positioning them in different colour channels.

“In this 3-channel image, the left image is positioned in the red channel, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels (creating cyan). The difference in perspective between these two images results in the stereo effect, which gives the visual impression of three dimensions,” ISRO wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from a visual treat, the latest imaging technology will allow scientists to explore terrestrial objects in greater detail than before.

ISRO also recommended to use 3D glasses with red and cyan colour to fully realise the depth and detail of these images. Both the colours in the glasses will filter out red and cyan channels allowing viewers to perceive the image in three dimensions.

The processing of data for these images are conducted by ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON