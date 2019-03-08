Lok Sabha Elections 2019: ‘Options open for tie-ups’ says JMM President Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Thursday advocated for keeping the doors open for post poll alliance of the opposition parties in Jharkhand in case it is difficult to strike pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha election.

“The congress should without further delay announce the seats to be shared among the opposition parties in Jharkhand in a day or two or may think on the line of post poll alliance,” he said on phone from Delhi, adding that the long wait was compounding confusion among the respective party workers.

Hemant was in Delhi on Thursday with personal works and would linger his stay for two more days to have an audience with senior congress leaders and AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Several congress leaders too were camping in Delhi including former MPs Furqan Ansari and Chandrasekhar Dubey and former minister Rajendra Prasad Singh.

The canvas of broad alliance among the congress, JMM, JVM (P) and RJD was drawn on February 7 following the meeting of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi agreeing upon the 7-4-2-1 seat sharing formula in which congress expressed willingness to contest seven out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats. The rest seven seats will be shared by the other parties - (JMM-4), JVM-P (2) and RJD (1).

The JVM -P is said to have been allotted Koderma and Palamu seats, while Chatra was given to the RJD.

There were several glitches between the parties out of which Godda Lok Sabha seat remains the major roadblock between the congress and JVM-P.

The congress wants to field Ansari from Godda but delaying the announcement as the JVM-P too pitched in for the Lok Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas. “We have decided to contest from Godda, communicated it to the congress and waiting for the final announcement,” said JVM-P leader Rajendra Tiwary.

Besides Godda, the JVM-P also staked claim from Koderma and Chatra that alienated the CPI (ML) which decided to field their candidates from the two seats.

Furqan’s son and Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said it would be unjust if the congress does not field at least one minority candidate. It will frustrate the congress workers and might tell upon other seats of Santhal Parganas, he said.

The JMM has claimed Dumka and Rajmahal besides Giridih and any one seat of the Kolhan region - Jamshedpur and Singhbhum where the party has strong presence, said party general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya.

The RJD too expressed displeasure over the allotment of Palamu seat to the JVM (P) and wanted to field its candidate from the seat.

Congress state media in-charge Rajesh Thakur said the cloud of uncertainties over Godda Lok Sabha seat will be dissipated soon.

