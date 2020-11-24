e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / ‘Happiest Season’ spotlights LGBT love in Christmas rom-com

‘Happiest Season’ spotlights LGBT love in Christmas rom-com

“Happiest Season,” out on Hulu on Friday and starring Kristen Stewart, breaks the mold as a romantic comedy about a lesbian couple set around the holidays.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 20:03 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Los Angeles
“Happiest Season” director and co-writer Clea Duvall said she felt there were was gap in the market for LGBT films with a light touch.
“Happiest Season” director and co-writer Clea Duvall said she felt there were was gap in the market for LGBT films with a light touch.(Instagram)
         

“Happiest Season,” out on Hulu on Friday and starring Kristen Stewart, breaks the mold as a romantic comedy about a lesbian couple set around the holidays.

Stewart, who is bisexual, says she’s astounded it’s taken this long for a major studio to get behind such a film.

“I would have loved to have grown up with a movie like this. But the fact that I’m 30 years old and I’m in it - I feel really lucky to be in the first film, but I’m also baffled that it is,” Stewart said.

Stewart plays Abby, who’s been in a relationship with Harper (Mackenzie Davis) for more than a year when Harper invites her to her family home for Christmas. On the way there, Harper reveals that her parents don’t know she’s gay and Abby has to pretend to be Harper’s straight roommate.

“Happiest Season” director and co-writer Clea Duvall said she felt there were was gap in the market for LGBT films with a light touch.

“I don’t think it always has to be this big heavy story,” she said. “We deserve big, bright, bold romances ... where you can have a real happy ending.”

Daniel Levy, best known for his Emmy-winning role on comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” plays Abby’s gay best friend. He said more stories like “Happiest Season” need to be told.

“The fact that its 2020, and I think that it’s the first movie depicting two women falling in love over the holidays by a studio, is kind of shocking,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India’s November 24 ban on Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s November 24 ban on Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In