Story Saved
New Delhi 19oCC
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
New Delhi 19oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 4 Fossil watches to buy, up to 60% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 20, 2023 14:52 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartwatches are easily among the most popular and trendy electronic gadgets to possess these days. This article gives details on top 4 smartwatches to help you pick your favourite.

product info
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartwatches help monitor our health and daily routine very well.

Wearables, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, have evolved into essential items, providing us with a plethora of data on our physical activity and overall health. Continue reading to discover the best fitness tracker watches available online and how they may help you get in shape. A smartwatch not only tells you the time and date but also efficiently tracks your steps, heart rate, and calories burned throughout the day and records your stats to keep your health in check. It does so by continually monitoring your body's vital indicators and inspires you to build positive habits one at a time to meet your fitness objectives on time.

Check out the top 4 smartwatches by Fossil in this Republic Day Sale on Amazon from the 15th to the 20th of January.

Product List

1. Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen

This Google Wear OS-powered smartwatch works with iPhone and Android phones. With new, smart battery modes, it allows for extended battery life that lasts for several days. In addition, it comes with a magnetic USB quick charger, and you can charge up to 80% in under an hour.

These men's smartwatches use Google Fit to track your heart rate and activity. It has features like GPS for distance tracking, Google Assistant, a microphone, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, and a swim proof design, to name a few. This is one smartwatch, complete with a speaker for Audible alarms and phone calls, as well as Google Assistant replies and other features. You can receive notifications and alerts on your smartphone through the app. In addition, it allows you to download third-party programs with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM.

Specifications

Brand: Fossil

Colour: Grey

Operating System: Wear OS

Case Size: 44 mm

Special Features: heart track monitor, GPS

Case Diameter: 44 Millimeters

ProsCons
Untethered GPSThe battery drains quickly.
Fitness tracker 
Camera control 
cellpic
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS and Smartphone Notifications - FTW4024 , black
3.8 (14,531)
3.8 (14,531)
Get Price

2. Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch

Google Wear OS powers this elegant yet sporty-looking Fossil smartwatch. The leather belt of the watch makes it stand out from other Fossil smartwatches in this category. It has an e-link display which is missing from other smartwatches of Fossil. It is compatible with iPhone and Android phones. It has a considerable weight of 80 gms which makes you feel like you are wearing a sizeable device on your wrist and, thereby, becomes the star of any outfit you wear it with. It has a 1-year warranty, so you can replace it quickly in case of manufacturing defects.

Specifications

Brand: Fossil

Colour: Brown

Operating System: Wear OS

Special Features: Voice control, Pedometer, Music player, Heart track monitor, GPS

Case Diameter: 44 mm

ProsCons
Camera controlBattery drains easily
Untethered GPS 
Fitness tracker 
cellpic
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS and Smartphone Notifications - FTW4026, Black
3.8 (14,531)
3.8 (14,531)
22,995
Buy now

3. Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Silicone Touchscreen

This smartwatch has a traditional style and comes equipped with modern technology. This 46mm Garrett HR touchscreen wristwatch has a black silicone band, speaker capabilities, enhanced storage capacity, and three intelligent battery modes that allow it to last several days. Google Wear OS smartwatches are compatible with iPhone and Android phones. Google Wear OS and all related marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Platforms may support different functionalities. Only use the provided charger to prevent causing harm to your watch. To charge, do not use a USB hub, USB splitter, USB y-cable, battery pack, or any other peripheral device. To reduce the possibility of RF interference, the product should be maintained at least 20cm away from implanted medical devices.

Specifications

Brand: Fossil

Colour: Black

Operating System: Wear OS

Case Size: 46 mm

Special Features: heart track monitor, GPS

Case Diameter: 46 mm

ProsCons
Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google FitEasy battery drain
Swim proof design 
Magnetic USB Rapid Charger 
cellpic 60% off
Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Black) Garrett Silicone Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, Music Storage and Smartphone Notifications Digital Dial Watch-FTW4041
3.6 (645)
3.6 (645)
60% off
9,196 22,995
Buy now

4.Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch

This women’s smartwatch is a great sport on their wrists with its sleek black form. It has features like an activity tracker, alarm clock, altimeter, Android, backlight, Bluetooth, calendar, calorie counter, camera control, compass, distance tracking, fitness tracker, GPS, heart rate monitor, and lap timer, to name a few. Have a query at any point of the day? Ask your Google Assistant that is present in your watch and receive replies via voice or even text displays. You can also choose to go for a swim or take a shower wearing the watch as it has 30 metres water resistance depth.

Specifications:

Brand: Fossil

Colour: Black

Operating System: Wear OS

Case Size: 44 mm

Special Features: Heart track monitor, GPS, Calories counter, Activity tracker

Case Diameter: 44 mm

ProsCons
Attractive designThe battery does not last too long
Heart rate tracking feature 
cellpic
Fossil Gen 5 (44mm, Black) Julianna Stainless Steel Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, Music Storage and Smartphone Notifications Digital Dial Watch-FTW6036
4 (4,505)
4 (4,505)
Get Price

Price of Fossil watches at a glance:

ProductPrice
Fossil Gen 5touchscreenRs. 22,995
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch -
Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Black) Garrett SiliconeRs. 22,995
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch  -

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Fossil Gen 5 TouchscreenCamera controlHeart rate monitor iOS, Touch Screen
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's SmartwatchHeart rate monitorMusic Storagesmartphone Notifications
Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Silicone SmartwatchOS by Google Pedometer, Phone callGPS
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's SmartwatchHeart rate monitoring Camera control & find your phone featuresSmartphone notifications

Best overall product

The Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch is the #1 item on this list due to its unique features that no other manufacturer offers. It has powerful features that keep you interested, healthy, and safe. In addition, this device's smart sensor can track your chosen workouts. Because of all these qualities, the Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch is one of the top products.

Best value for money

The Fossil Gen 5 is the item with the best overall value. It is the most fantastic resource for living a healthy lifestyle. You can track your daily activities, get heart rate alerts, and correctly measure your favourite workouts. You've upgraded your phone and text connectivity. You can search and customize.

How to find the perfect Smartwatch?

The most crucial stage is to properly examine each smartwatch on the market based on each model's most recent features and specs. Then, from this small selection, choose the product that best balances features, affordability, and design. Next, remember that feedback is the most significant facilitator; therefore, study consumer reviews and complaints on multiple platforms regularly. Finally, select the product with the most significant number of favourable ratings and the fewest negative ones. Furthermore, choose items with extended warranties because they ensure that you will only have to pay for maintenance for a limited time.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 picks in Echo Dot and other devices, up to 43% off
Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best wireless earbuds to buy, up to 77% off
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get deals on 5 wireless Earbuds
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 37% off on 10 best mid-range smartphones
Amazon Republic Day Sale : Best cameras

Fossil watches this Republic Day

What information do fitness trackers collect?

Do fitness trackers make use of GPS?

Can fitness trackers be utilized when not connected to the internet?

Can I use my wristwatch without a phone?

Can a wristwatch communicate with an Android or an iPhone?

View More
electronics FOR LESS