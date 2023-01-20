Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 4 Fossil watches to buy, up to 60% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartwatches help monitor our health and daily routine very well.

Wearables, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, have evolved into essential items, providing us with a plethora of data on our physical activity and overall health. Continue reading to discover the best fitness tracker watches available online and how they may help you get in shape. A smartwatch not only tells you the time and date but also efficiently tracks your steps, heart rate, and calories burned throughout the day and records your stats to keep your health in check. It does so by continually monitoring your body's vital indicators and inspires you to build positive habits one at a time to meet your fitness objectives on time. Check out the top 4 smartwatches by Fossil in this Republic Day Sale on Amazon from the 15th to the 20th of January. Product List 1. Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen This Google Wear OS-powered smartwatch works with iPhone and Android phones. With new, smart battery modes, it allows for extended battery life that lasts for several days. In addition, it comes with a magnetic USB quick charger, and you can charge up to 80% in under an hour. These men's smartwatches use Google Fit to track your heart rate and activity. It has features like GPS for distance tracking, Google Assistant, a microphone, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, and a swim proof design, to name a few. This is one smartwatch, complete with a speaker for Audible alarms and phone calls, as well as Google Assistant replies and other features. You can receive notifications and alerts on your smartphone through the app. In addition, it allows you to download third-party programs with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. Specifications Brand: Fossil Colour: Grey Operating System: Wear OS Case Size: 44 mm Special Features: heart track monitor, GPS Case Diameter: 44 Millimeters

Pros Cons Untethered GPS The battery drains quickly. Fitness tracker Camera control

2. Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch Google Wear OS powers this elegant yet sporty-looking Fossil smartwatch. The leather belt of the watch makes it stand out from other Fossil smartwatches in this category. It has an e-link display which is missing from other smartwatches of Fossil. It is compatible with iPhone and Android phones. It has a considerable weight of 80 gms which makes you feel like you are wearing a sizeable device on your wrist and, thereby, becomes the star of any outfit you wear it with. It has a 1-year warranty, so you can replace it quickly in case of manufacturing defects. Specifications Brand: Fossil Colour: Brown Operating System: Wear OS Special Features: Voice control, Pedometer, Music player, Heart track monitor, GPS Case Diameter: 44 mm

Pros Cons Camera control Battery drains easily Untethered GPS Fitness tracker

3. Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Silicone Touchscreen This smartwatch has a traditional style and comes equipped with modern technology. This 46mm Garrett HR touchscreen wristwatch has a black silicone band, speaker capabilities, enhanced storage capacity, and three intelligent battery modes that allow it to last several days. Google Wear OS smartwatches are compatible with iPhone and Android phones. Google Wear OS and all related marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Platforms may support different functionalities. Only use the provided charger to prevent causing harm to your watch. To charge, do not use a USB hub, USB splitter, USB y-cable, battery pack, or any other peripheral device. To reduce the possibility of RF interference, the product should be maintained at least 20cm away from implanted medical devices. Specifications Brand: Fossil Colour: Black Operating System: Wear OS Case Size: 46 mm Special Features: heart track monitor, GPS Case Diameter: 46 mm

Pros Cons Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit Easy battery drain Swim proof design Magnetic USB Rapid Charger

4.Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch This women’s smartwatch is a great sport on their wrists with its sleek black form. It has features like an activity tracker, alarm clock, altimeter, Android, backlight, Bluetooth, calendar, calorie counter, camera control, compass, distance tracking, fitness tracker, GPS, heart rate monitor, and lap timer, to name a few. Have a query at any point of the day? Ask your Google Assistant that is present in your watch and receive replies via voice or even text displays. You can also choose to go for a swim or take a shower wearing the watch as it has 30 metres water resistance depth. Specifications: Brand: Fossil Colour: Black Operating System: Wear OS Case Size: 44 mm Special Features: Heart track monitor, GPS, Calories counter, Activity tracker Case Diameter: 44 mm

Pros Cons Attractive design The battery does not last too long Heart rate tracking feature

Price of Fossil watches at a glance:

Product Price Fossil Gen 5touchscreen Rs. 22,995 Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch - Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Black) Garrett Silicone Rs. 22,995 Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch -

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Camera control Heart rate monitor iOS, Touch Screen Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch Heart rate monitor Music Storage smartphone Notifications Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Silicone Smartwatch OS by Google Pedometer, Phone call GPS Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch Heart rate monitoring Camera control & find your phone features Smartphone notifications

Best overall product The Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch is the #1 item on this list due to its unique features that no other manufacturer offers. It has powerful features that keep you interested, healthy, and safe. In addition, this device's smart sensor can track your chosen workouts. Because of all these qualities, the Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch is one of the top products. Best value for money The Fossil Gen 5 is the item with the best overall value. It is the most fantastic resource for living a healthy lifestyle. You can track your daily activities, get heart rate alerts, and correctly measure your favourite workouts. You've upgraded your phone and text connectivity. You can search and customize. How to find the perfect Smartwatch? The most crucial stage is to properly examine each smartwatch on the market based on each model's most recent features and specs. Then, from this small selection, choose the product that best balances features, affordability, and design. Next, remember that feedback is the most significant facilitator; therefore, study consumer reviews and complaints on multiple platforms regularly. Finally, select the product with the most significant number of favourable ratings and the fewest negative ones. Furthermore, choose items with extended warranties because they ensure that you will only have to pay for maintenance for a limited time.