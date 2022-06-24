Story Saved
Best laptops under 25000 in India; buying guide

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jun 24, 2022 17:30 IST
Summary:

Are you looking for a budget laptop with the best features? Here are the top 10 laptops in the Indian market under 25000 from companies like AVITA, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Acer.

Laptops under 25000 tend to be all-purpose laptops.

Who does not use a laptop today? Whether it is your child's online education, browsing the internet, watching movies, or creating a simple office presentation, these activities require a laptop.

But, buying an all-purpose laptop without knowing the specifications, features, or cons can trouble you in a year or two. A wrong laptop purchase might give you future angst and might also require an early upgrade.

This article will give a quick heads-up on the best laptops under 25000 so that customers can stay ahead of any such issue. Here are our top laptop picks that deliver the best budget with the best specifications & modern features:

1.AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB:

This new laptop manufacturing company provides one of the best budget laptops under 25000 with a stylish glance and features.

  • Brand name: AVITA
  • Price: INR 24,380
  • Weight: 1.37 kgs
  • Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD
  • Processor: Intel Celeron-N4020 with Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 128 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery Backup: 6 hours
ProsCons
Lightweight with robust battery backupNot appropriate for heavy sounds
Stunning full HD display for better entertainment and streaming moviesGraphics processing is not up to the mark
Affordable entry-level laptop with SSD and 4 GB RAM 

2. Asus VivoBook 15:

Asus is a high-class laptop and other computer accessories manufacturing company that delivers high-quality laptops. Asus VivoBook 15 is a stylish, high-performance laptop powered by an Intel processor for a seamless work experience.

The design of its keyboard is unique for smooth typing. It is compatible with various software and hardware components, making this laptop ideal for serving multi-purpose.

  • Brand name: Asus
  • Price: INR 25,599
  • Weight: 2.0 kgs
  • Size: 15.6'' (39.62 cms), LCD HD;
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N3350 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 1 TB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty
  • Battery backup: 6 hours
ProsCons
Display with an anti-glare coating.The processor's performance is not up to the standard.
Asus delivers a sophisticated cooling technique through Asus's IceCool Technology.The laptop's RAM is not expandable.
High-quality speakers for better entertainment 

3. HP Chromebook 14:

HP Chromebook 14 is another laptop under 25000 powered by Intel Celeron N4020 (1.1 GHz base frequency, with 4 MB L2 cache, 2-cores) that does the booting instantly. It comes with ChromeOS and renders automatic software updates.

  • Brand name: HP
  • Price: INR 23,990
  • Weight: 1.46 kgs
  • Size: 14'' (35.56 cm)
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 64 GB SSD
  • Operating System: ChromeOS
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty
  • Battery backup: 4 hours
ProsCons
Its entire display is a touchscreen.It delivers less storage space.
The entire laptop is lightweight.ChromeOS restriction, hence cannot install Windows OS.
It delivers dual speakers for better sound quality 
cellpic
HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron N4020-4GB SDRAM/64GB eMMC + 256GB Expandable Storage 14inch(35.6 cm) Thin & Light Touchscreen Laptop (Chrome OS/B&O/Google Assistant/BL Keyboard/1.46 kg),14a-na0002TU
22% off
24,490 31,532
Buy now

4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14":

Lenovo designs unique laptop products with robust hardware and software potential. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14'' is another high-performance laptop under 25000. It comes in platinum grey colour with a threat-like sound system.

  • Brand name: Lenovo
  • Price: INR 23,390
  • Weight: 1.4 kgs
  • Size: 14'' (35.56 cm)
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 64 GB eMMC5.1
  • Operating System: ChromeOS
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty
  • Battery backup: 10 hours
ProsCons
The battery backup is massive.This laptop product does not come with an anti-glare coating.
It supports expandable RAM.It delivers less storage space.
It is lightweight, which makes its users easy to move.ChromeOS restriction is there.
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14'' FHD Laptop (4GB/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Upto 10hr Battery/2W HD Speaker/Platinum Grey/1.4Kg), 82C1002EHA
34% off
22,990 34,890
Buy now

5. AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR:

AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR is another model by AVITA that is lightweight and supports free upgrades to Windows 11. This 14 inches anti-reflective screen laptop is powered by a Celeron N4000 processor.

This high-performance laptop under 25000 can deliver a multi-purpose working ability.

  • Brand name: AVITA
  • Price: INR 22,898
  • Weight: 1.37 kgs
  • Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD;
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4000 with Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 128 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery backup: 6 hours
ProsCons
Lightweight with robust battery backupGraphics processing is not up to the mark.
Stunning full HD display for better entertainment and streaming moviesThe sound system is not appropriate.
Best budget-friendly entry-level laptop with SSD and 4 GB RAM 
cellpic
AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR Intel 14 inches Business Laptop (Celeron N4000/4GB/128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home in S Mode/Integrated Graphics/1.37kg), Concrete Grey
9% off
23,599 26,000
Buy now

6. Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e:

The Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e is an excellent example of a compact laptop under 25000. It comes with Windows OS & leverages the processing of a dual-core AMD processor. Its long-lasting battery and robust processing make it efficient for online multitasking.

  • Brand name: Acer
  • Price: INR 23,990
  • Weight: 1.9 kgs
  • Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD;
  • Processor: AMD 3020e Dual-core with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 1 TB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty
  • Battery backup: 6 to 7 hours
ProsCons
It comes with a narrow bezel display that makes the laptop stylish.Graphics processing is not up to the mark.
It comes with Acer BlueLightShield. This technology lowers the blue light level to minimise the adverse effects of its exposure.Speakers for audio are poor.
It supports up to 12 GB of upgradeable DDR4 RAM. 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e Dual core Processor 14 inches (35.5 cm) HD Display Laptop (4GB DDR4 RAM / 1TB HDD / Windows 11 Home/ Black /Narrow Bezel / 1.9 Kg, A314-22)
30% off
24,490 34,999
Buy now

7.Acer Travelmate Business Laptop:

It is another Acer laptop under 25000 that comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. It leverages the power of the Intel Celeron dual-core processor N4020 and comes with a camera shutter. It also delivers a mechanically anchored key that saves the keyboard from damage.

  • Brand name: Acer
  • Price: INR 23,990
  • Weight: 1.4 kgs
  • Size: 11.6''
  • Processor: Intel Celeron dual-core processor N4020 with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty
  • Battery backup: 6 to 7 hours
ProsCons
It comes with a spill-resistant keyboard.Audio speakers are not good enough.
It has an efficient processing performance.It does not support RAM expansion.
Lightweight with a 180-degree hinge, possible 
cellpic
Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-core Processor ( 4GB DDR4/ 256GB SSD / Windows 10 Home/Spill Resistant Keyboard) TMB311-31 with 29.4 cm (11.6 Inches) HD Display, Black
37% off
23,990 37,990
Buy now

8. Lenovo V15:

This iron grey slim-looking laptop has a stylish look and an anti-glare screen that protects your eyes from blue light. This laptop is another excellent choice for multiple purposes such as online education, presentation making, coding, entertainment, etc. It also comes with a spill-resistant keyboard that protects from accidental spills. It also comes with Dolby Audio stereo speakers.

  • Brand name: Lenovo
  • Price: INR 25,290
  • Weight: 1.4 kgs
  • Size: 15.6''
  • Processor: Intel Celeron processor N4020 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty
  • Battery backup: 7 to 8 hours
ProsCons
It has a stylish and trendy look.Storage space is slightly less.
It comes with Dolby Audio stereo speakers for better sound quality and entertainment. 
This lightweight laptop can perform a 180-degree hinge. 
It also comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. 
cellpic
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4020 15.6 inches FHD Thin & Light Business Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Iron Grey/1.85Kg), 82C30053IH
36% off
26,700 41,625
Buy now

9. AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC:

It is another powerful AVITA laptop that comes in ink-black colour and leverages an AMD A6 processor and a stylish look. It comes with Windows 10 Home operating system. Its long-lasting battery life and powerful processing make it a perfect match for a multi-purpose laptop under 25000.

  • Brand name: AVITA
  • Price: INR 21,890
  • Weight: 1.34 kgs
  • Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD
  • Processor: AMD A6 Radeon with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 128 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Warranty: 18 + 6 months domestic warranty
  • Battery backup: 6 hours
ProsCons
Its display comes with an anti-glare coating.It has the issue of overheating.
It is good for dynamic performance. 
It is lightweight and portable. 
cellpic
AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC 14 inches AMD APU Dual Core A6 Radeon R4 Thin and Light Laptop (4GB/128GB SSD /Windows 10 Home) 1.34 kg Shadow Grey
22% off
21,850 27,990
Buy now

10. Asus Chromebook:

The Asus Chromebook has a powerful processing and delivery rate. It comes with type-C support also. It leverages Intel Celeron dual-core processor with LCD anti-glare display for eye care and protection.

This thin, lightweight laptop under 25000 supports Windows 10 Home for multi-purpose usage.

  • Brand name: Asus
  • Price: INR 22,990
  • Weight: 1.20 kgs
  • Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD
  • Processor: Intel Celeron dual-core N3350 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Hard Disk: 64 GB EMMC
  • Operating System: ChromeOS
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty
  • Battery backup: 5 to 6 hours
ProsCons
 Its display comes with an anti-glare coating. It delivers less storage space.
 It is thin, lightweight and portable. ChromeOS restriction is there.
 It comes with high-quality speakers for better entertainment. 
cellpic
ASUS Chromebook Celeron Dual Core - (4 GB/64 GB EMMC Storage/Chrome OS) C423NA-BV0523 Thin and Light Laptop (14 inch, Silver, 1.20 Kg) New
23% off
22,990 29,990
Buy now

Price of best laptops under 25000 at a glance:

1.AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB: 24,380
2.Asus VivoBook 15: 25,599
3.HP Chromebook 14: 23,990
4.Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14":23,390
5.AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR: 22,898
6.Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e: 23,990
7.Acer Travelmate Business Laptop: 23,990
8.Lenovo V15:25,290
9.AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC: 21,890
10.Asus Chromebook:22,990

Best 3 important features for consumers

Here are the three important features of the above laptops that you should look out for:

AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB

  • The laptop is lightweight with robust battery backup.
  • It has a stunning full HD display for better entertainment and the streaming of movies.
  • It is a very cheap entry-level laptop with SSD and 4 GB RAM.

Asus VivoBook 15

  • Its display comes with an anti-glare coating.
  • Asus delivers a sophisticated cooling technique through Asus's IceCool Technology.
  • It comes with high-quality speakers for better entertainment.

HP Chromebook 14

  • Its entire display is a touchscreen.
  • It is lightweight.
  • It delivers dual speakers for better sound quality.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron

  • The battery backup is massive.
  • It supports expandable RAM.
  • It is lightweight, which makes its users easy to move.

AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR

  • It is lightweight with robust battery backup.
  • Its full HD display is best for streaming.
  • It is the cheapest entry-level laptop with SSD and 4 GB RAM.

Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e

  • It comes with a narrow bezel display that makes the laptop stylish.
  • It comes with Acer BlueLightShield. This technology lowers the blue light level to minimise the adverse effects of its exposure.
  • It supports up to 12 GB of upgradeable DDR4 RAM.

Acer Travelmate Business Laptop

  • It comes with a spill-resistant keyboard.
  • It has an efficient processing performance.
  • It is lightweight with a 180-degree hinge.

Lenovo V15

  • It has a stylish and trendy look with a spill-resistant keyboard.
  • It comes with Dolby Audio stereo speakers for better sound quality and entertainment.
  • This lightweight laptop can perform a 180-degree hinge.

AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC

  • Its display comes with an anti-glare coating.
  • It is good for dynamic performance.
  • It is lightweight and portable.

Asus Chromebook

  • Its display comes with an anti-glare coating.
  • It is thin, lightweight and portable.
  • It comes with high-quality speakers for better entertainment.

Best value for money

Acer Travelmate Business is the best laptop under 25000. It gives you efficient processing with features like a spill-resistant keyboard, 256 GB SSD, dual-core processing, and is easy to carry.

Which is the best (overall)?

Asus VivoBook 15 is the best (overall) among all these ten laptops because of the excellent features like an anti-glare screen, cooling system, stylish look, better sound system, and better storage.

How to find perfect laptops under 25000?

For finding a perfect laptop under 25000, you can browse online e-commerce sites likeAmazon or Flipkart. You can use their mobile apps to order such laptops online. You can also visit your nearest store and distributors for the same.

Conclusion

We hope this article has given a crisp idea of the top laptops under 25000 and their price, specifications, and stunning features. Choose the one which is the best for you!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

1. What should one review before buying a laptop?

Before buying a laptop, one should go through its technical specifications like the processor, the number of cores, and memory size. You should also consider whether it is expandable, has blue light protection, keyboard quality, storage, etc.

2. Which processor can serve the best for laptops under 25000?

Intel Celeron dual-core N3350 will serve the best. It renders a powerful processing and delivery rate. Another robust processor is the AMD A6 that you can find in AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC. If you go at a higher budget/range than 25000, AMD Ryzen 5, Intel i3, and i5 are the best processors.

3. What RAM and storage size should I expect from a laptop under 25000?

You can expect a memory size of 4 GB from a laptop under 25000. Secondary storage size usually differs from a range of 64 GB eMMC5.1, to 256 GB SSD or at a maximum level - 1 TB hard disk.

4. Which is the best generation of laptops in this budget?

For laptops under 25000, a 7th generation laptop is the lowest generation that you can search for buying. The objective of each laptop generation is to work with more efficiency and robust performance. Laptop generations also increase with lower heating and easy-to-carry features.

5. Can I run MS. Office or use Google Workspace on these laptops smoothly?

Yes. You can run MS. Office or use Google Workspace on these laptops smoothly. The powerful processors like Intel Celeron dual-core and AMD A6 make it efficient to work with such software.

