From adhering to every command to monitoring health, smartwatches are a must

Do you have a fear of missing out (FOMO) on important messages, calls or e-mails? Or, are you worried over your sleep pattern or other health issues? Then smartwatch is the answer to your worries. A smartwatch is becoming increasingly popular among fitness enthusiasts and others, as it allows one to monitor their heart rate, SPO2 (a measure of your blood saturation level) levels, sleep cycle, among other things.

Apart from a stunning and an elegant design, these watches come with a built-in Alexa which listens to your every command on the go. Whether you want to know weather forecast or play your favourite songs, smartwatches can make it all happen.



Listed below are popular smartwatches with wonderful features that are too good to resist. Take a look.





1. boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

This stylish smartwatch has a 1.69" LCD display. It comes with an Alexa in-built voice assistant that allows one to set reminders, alarms and ask questions and know about the weather forecast with just a voice command. You can choose from a range of four dazzling colours. The brightness can be auto-adjusted and the watch also allows you to monitor your health. It is also equipped with a stress monitor that reads your heart rate variabilities to indicate stress levels. You can monitor your heart rate and SPO2 (blood oxygen levels), various stages of sleep on the go.



2. Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch

This smartwatch comes with a battery backup of 10 days. It helps monitor your health by keeping a check on blood oxygen, real-time heart rate and the quality of sleep quality. You can select from 60+ cloud-based watch faces and even get them customised. It has a 1.4" screen and eight sports modes to choose from.



3. Fire-Boltt SpO2 Full Touch 1.4 inch Smart Watch

It has a sleep and fashionable metallic body. It come with optical heart rate sensor, which helps monitor the heart rate while exercise in real time. It has a 1.4" colour display and offers full capacitive (denoting or relating to a touchscreen that works by sensing when something that conducts electricity, such as a fingertip, is in contact with the screen) touch.



With an 8-day battery backup, it offers a standby time of 360 hours. It is also IPX7 water resistant and can also record the number of steps taken everyday, distance covered and calories burnt.



4. Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 Smartwatch

It has a 1.7” display screen. Its zinc alloy body looks both sleek and stylish. It features bluetooth, a built-in mic, speaker and IP68. You can also monitor your SpO2 levels, heart rate, sleep, calories burnt and more. It also sports a remote camera, and sends you notifications for calls, WhatsApp, SMS, e-mail and others. It offers a battery backup up to three days.



