LUMA Air Fryer review & guide: Is a PureGlass Air Fryer worth it?

Is LUMA actually the first glass air fryer in India?

Can the glass bowl crack or shatter?

Does the glass bowl get hot to touch during cooking?

Is a 4.5L capacity enough for a family?

How is LUMA different from a regular convection oven?

Does LUMA need special cleaning products?

What happens if the bowl breaks, is it covered under warranty?

Is LUMA compatible with Indian electrical sockets and voltage?

Can I buy replacement glass bowls separately?