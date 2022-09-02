Story Saved
Top Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 02, 2022 18:19 IST
This article will focus on flagship and budget-friendly phones packed with premium features. These Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory smartphones will help you stay connected while juggling the perfect work-life balance and clicking some amazing photos.

Xiaomi smartphones with 16 GB internal memory offer enough space to save your file photos, videos etc.

Xiaomi is currently the biggest mobile phone supplier in India in terms of the pieces sold. It has carefully curated separate sub-brands, which cater to the specific needs of different segments in India. Red mi is the most affordable and durable subsidiary of the brand. Poco has shifted its assembly entirely to India but uses Xiaomi technology to provide high-end hardware at competitive prices. Mi is the flagship end of the brand, with distinctive features and high prices. This guide has considered all these brands before curating the best Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones.

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

This budget-friendly phone is available in two configurations: 4 GB/64 GB and 6 G B/128 GB. It is loaded with a qualcomm snapdragon TM 680 octa-core processor. The best part about this mobile is that it is alexa-enabled.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 4 G

Screen size : 6.43 inches

Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate

Weight: 179 grams

Camera module: ‎50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 13 MP front

Battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyFaster processors available within the same brand
Great battery lifeNo 5 G availability
Storage 
Redmi Note 11 (Starburst White, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)|90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
2. Xiaomi Mi 11i (5 G)

It comes loaded with a mediatek dimensity 920 5 G octa-core processor with 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB configurations.Another striking feature of this phone is 'hypercharge'. Mi claims the Mi11i hypercharge, which comes with a 67 W charger, can charge the phone up to 100% in just 15 minutes. That makes it probably the fastest charging phone in India.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 5 G

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

Weight: 207 g

Camera module: ‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) 16 MP front

Battery power: 5160 mAh

ProsCons
Stylish and elegantNo SD card slot
Great battery lifeWireless charging is not available
120 Hz refresh screen 
Fastest charging in Indian smartphones (hyper charge) 
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage),Medium
3. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

It comes with a qualcomm snapdragon 778 G processor with kryo 670 octa-core. This phone is also alexa-enabled. It is available in both 6 GB and 8 GB configurations, along with 128 GB of internal storage.It has a great AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, fast charging support and 5G compatibility.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 5 G

Screen size: 6.55 inches

Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate

Weight: 158 g

Camera module: ‎64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (triple); and 16 MP front camera

Battery power: 4250 mAh

ProsCons
Stylish and elegantNo secondary storage support
Super lightLess battery life
Slimmest smartphone in Mi brandTriple camera instead of quad
SD card slot 
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
4. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5 G

It comes with a powerful snapdragon 888 processor. It offers a dazzling dual stereo speaker sound powered by Harman Kardon. It is the segment’s only phone with dolby vision and dolby atmos technology.It is available in three configurations: 6 GB RAM /128 GB, 8 GB RAM/128 GB and 12 GB RAM/256 GB. The 120 W hypercharge technology provides 100% battery in only 17 minutes.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 5 G

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

Weight: 204 g

Camera module: ‎‎64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (triple) 16 MP front

Battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Amazing displayNo wireless charging
Fast chargingLacks ingress protection (IP) certification
Camera module 
5 G enabled 
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Celestial Magic,8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Additional Exchange Offer|Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
5. Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G

It comes with a Dimensity 8100 processor with a 67W turbocharger. It also comes with a fantastic LCD FFS display with refresh rates up to 144 GHz. This model is available in two configurations: 6 GB /128 GB and 8 GB/256 GB internal storage. The phone is Alexa-enabled. The camera module supports 8K video recording.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 5 G

Screen size: 6.6 inches

Display: liquid FFS, 144 Hz refresh rate

Weight: 200 g

Camera module‎: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple) 16 MP front

Battery power: 5080 mAh

ProsCons
A fantastic display with a 144 Hz refresh rateNo SD card slot
Fast charging with 67 W chargerLacks ingress protection (IP) certification
5 G enabled 
Redmi K50i 5G (Phantom Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display | Alexa Built-in
6. Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (5 G)

This is truly a top-of-the-segment phone. It provides 2 k+ resolution on an LPTO amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This is the only Mi phone with a quad stereo speaker setup woofers supported by two tweeters and two subwoofers – powered by harmon kardon. The camera module consists of three equal sizes 50 MP lenses, which provide excellent low-light camera performance. It is available in two configurations: 8 GB RAM/256 GB and 12 GB RAM/256 GB.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 5 G

Screen size: 6.73 inches

Display: LTPO amoled, 120 Hz refresh rate

Weight: 205 g

Camera module: ‎50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 32 MP front

Battery power: 4600 mAh

ProsCons
LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rateNo SD card slot
50 W fast wireless and 10 W reverse wireless chargingLacks ingress protection (IP) certification
Amazing camera moduleOnly 2 x optical zoom
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Couture Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship Cameras(OIS) | 10 bit 2K+ AMOLED Display | Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5 G

This budget-friendly phone is the successor of the Redmi Note 11. It provides 5 G and NFC ability and comes with a snapdragon 695 5 G processor. It comes along with a 67 W fast charge that will get you a day’s worth of power within minutes. The phone is also alexa enabled and comes in two configurations: 6 GB RAM/128 GB and 8 GB RAM/256 GB.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 5 G

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

Weigh: 202 g

Camera module: ‎‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 16 MP front

Battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rateNo SD card slot
67 W fast charging availableLacks ingress protection (IP) certification
5 G and NFC enabledNo wireless charging support
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
8. Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

This phone packs a fast snapdragon 870 processor, which clocks up to 3.2 GHz. It comes with a super amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is 5 G enabled and comes with a 33 W wired charger. It is available in two configurations: 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 5 G

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

Weight: 196 g

Camera module: ‎48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear, 20 MP front

Battery pow: 4520 mAh

ProsCons
Amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rateNo SD card slot
Snapdragon 870Small battery backup
5 G enabled 
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 8GB RAM 128GB ROM) | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED | Extra offers on exchange | Upto 18 Months No Cost EMI
9. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

This phone comes with a mediatek helio G96 processor and 5000 mAh battery, making it a decent phone for gaming prospects. It comes in only one configuration: 6 GB RAM/128 GB internal storage.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 5 G

Screen size: 6.43 inches

Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate

Weight: 470 g

Camera module: ‎64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear, 16 MP front

Battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Exciting gaming-centric featuresBloatware in interface
33 W fast charging available4 k recording is not supported
Long-lasting batteryNo wireless charging support
POCO M4 Pro (Power Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
10. Xiaomi Mi A 3

The Xiaomi Mi A 3 is a very basic phone meant for connectivity and storage. This phone is supported by stock Android One, which can be made bloatware free. It will give the real Android experience, which is not overlaid with the brand's UI. Its performance is above par compared to its price. It comes with a 4 GB/ 64 GB configuration.

Specifications

Cellular technology: 4 G

Screen size: 6.088 inches

Display: amoled, 90 Hz refresh rate

Weight: 174 grams

Camera module: ‎48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 32 MP front

Battery power: 4030 mAh

ProsCons
Amoled display with a 90 Hz refresh rateThe camera is not that good
Stock androidSlow processing
Good battery life 
Xiaomi Mi A3 (Not Just Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Best 3 features

ProductFeature -1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Xiaomi Red mi Note 116.43-inch super AMOLED displaySnapdragon TM 680 octa-coreDual stereo speakers and Hi-res audio
Xiaomi Mi 11 i 5 GIP 53 dust and splash protection ratingMediatek dimensity 920 5 G octa-coreHyper charge feature providing 100% charge in 15 minutes
Xiaomi 11 Lite NESlimmest and lightest phone by MiSnapdragon 778 G octa-coreAlexa and 5 G enabled
Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5 GDolby sound and vision powered by harman kardonSnapdragon 888 processor120 W charger providing 100% charge in 17 minutes
Xiaomi Red mi K 50 i 5 GLCD FFS display with 144 GHz refresh rateFast charging with 67 W chargerAlexa and 5 G enabled
Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (5 G)DSLR-like camera performanceQuad stereo speaker setup50 W fast wireless and 10 W reverse wireless charging
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5 G5 G and NFC enabledAMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate67 W fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 11X 5 GAMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rateSnapdragon 870 octa-core processor5 G enabled
Poco M 4 PRO5000 mAh batteryMediatek helio G 96 processor5 G enabled
Xiaomi Mi A 3Stock android oneAMOLED screenLong battery life

Best value for money

The best value for money Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phone in this list is the Redmi note 11. This is because of its snapdragon 680 processor, which makes everyday use seamless. It also lives up to its value, as it is lightweight and sleek, which makes it easy to handle. It is also alexa-enabled and has a decent camera module for taking great pictures.

Best overall

The Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5 G is the best overall phone, which packs all the major flagship features. The snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with hyper charge technology, makes it a high-speed device to use and recharge. It also has a fantastic camera module that lets you record 8 K videos at 30 fps, making it the most all-rounded phone with regard to the price point and premium features.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones?

Choosing a phone to suit your everyday needs is difficult because of the many options. Each product has some pros and cons. The main focus should be on everyday use if you are not using the smartphone as a professional aid. Features such as battery life, RAM and processor performance, display and camera are the most important features that shouldn't be compromised. You can create a short list of features you want and then use relevant filters on the amazon website to find the best model for your needs.

Price of Xiaomi 16 GB internal memory mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Redmi Note 1114,499
Xiaomi Mi 11i 5 G22,490
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE26,999
Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5 G37,999
Xiaomi Redmi K 50 i 5 G25,999
Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro (5 G)66,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5 G19,999
Xiaomi Mi 11X 5 G29,999
Xiaomi Poco M 4 PRO16,889
Xiaomi Mi A 312,899

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of your purchase revenue.

