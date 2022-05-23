Story Saved
Amazon fashion sale: Grab amazing discount offers on range of apparel 

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  Published on May 23, 2022 19:51 IST
Dial up your style statement and shop stylish garments on Amazon at stellar discount rates.

Make the best of Amazon fashion sale to upgrade your wardrobe.

The clothes you wear can define a lot about your taste and personality. There are days when you feel like dialing up the oomph factor and on other days, you just feel like to sticking to simple and minimalistic attire. Nevertheless if it is a simple attire or an embellished one, what you must always strive for is wearing a good quality fabric that is skin-friendly and durable. Since wardrobe is one such thing that constantly needs an upgrade to break the monotony, one is always on the lookout for garments that can spruce up one's closet and add to the variety. But we all can agree that sale season is one such time we all dearly wait for to splurge on garments and binge buy. After all, who doesn't like to avail stylish apparel at discounted rates? Nobody!

The good news is e-commerce giant Amazon is offering some stellar discounts on a slew of garments across all categories - be it women's wear, men's wear, kids wear and so on. We have picked out our favorites from the lot in the hope that you too will like them and introduce them to your closet. So, take a look at our selections below.

Price of clothes at a glance:

ClothesPrice
 Aahwan Mini Dress  436.00 -  456.00
 BIBA Floral Print Palazzo Suit  2,348.00 -  2,797.00
 ManHood Polo T-Shirt  379.00 -  545.00
 Fashion Dream Calf Length Dress  449.00
 Aj Dezines Clothing  1,154.00

Aahwan Mini Dress

This polka dot dress is a statement wear that can literally turn heads. It comes with spaghetti straps and is made of 100% polyester fabric. You can jazz things up with teaming a bunch of accessories like contemporary bracelets, drop earrings and a dainty necklace with it. It perfectly accentuates the curves and can make one look absolutely glamorous.

cellpic
Aahwan Red Polka Dot Shirred Cami Mini Dress for Women's & Girls' (175-Red-L)
77% off
Rs 456 Rs 1,999
Buy now

BIBA Floral Print Palazzo Suit
This straight fit suit which comes with palazzo makes for one cool and stylish addition to women's wardrobe. It features beautiful floral print and comes in stunning colours. The fabric it is made from is soft and breathable. You can accessorise the look well by opting for a pair of jhumkas and juttis.

cellpic
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set (SKD648342_Offwhite/Blue_2XL (42))
57% off
Rs 2,348 Rs 5,500
Buy now

ManHood Polo T-Shirt

Can a man do without a polo t-shirt in his wardrobe? The answer is a no brainer and it is a hand down ‘no’. This regular fit t-shirt is made from cotton fabric and is available in a slew of solid colours. It looks smart and stylish. A must-have in every man's closet, the quality of this apparel is super fine and soft.

cellpic
ManHood Men's Cotton Solid Regular Fit Polo T-Shirt Lemon Size M
72% off
Rs 426 Rs 1,499
Buy now

Fashion Dream Calf Length Dress
This fit and flare dress for young girls can spruce up their overall look in a jiffy. It will bring variety to the wardrobe and style too. It has puff sleeves, a round neck and features a dainty floral work on it. A perfect birthday party wear, this dress will simply help one stand out from the crowd.

cellpic
Fashion Dream Girls Midi Fit And Flare Dress (GF0092-TEAL_32_Teal Blue_9 Years-10 Years)
78% off
Rs 449 Rs 1,999
Buy now

Aj Dezines Clothing
Love dressing up your little boys? Then this attire will make for one nice option. This pack includes a denim jacket, a white shirt with geometric print on it and a comfortable pair of snug jeans. Whether it is a formal event or a casual party with pals, your boy will definitely look smart and refined in these garments.

cellpic
AJ DEZINES® Boys' Clothing (667_Blue_24)
67% off
Rs 1,154 Rs 3,499
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

