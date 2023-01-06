Story Saved
New Delhi 14oCC
Friday, Jan 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jan 06, 2023
New Delhi 14oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon sale: Turtleneck sweaters look chic, grab up to 71% off on them

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 05, 2023 16:08 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Turtleneck sweaters are designed to keep one warm and snug. They are super comfortable to wear as well.

product info
Turtleneck sweaters make for a great sartorial option if you want to glam up.

Turtleneck sweaters are a must-have in the wardrobe of both men and women. They are designed to give ultimate protection from the winter chill. One can feel warm and snug in them and enjoy the fuzzy feeling it evokes. Besides, it makes for a great wardrobe staple for layering purpose too. It looks glam and elegant when worn beneath an overcoat or jacket. A look involving a turtleneck sweater can rarely go wrong. You can wear it with even formal trousers and an overcoat to complete the look looking all chic.

For our readers, we navigated through a sea of options on Amazon and guess what? We have rounded up some that come at discounted rates. You can expect a range of exciting colour options in each one of the listed apparels. Scroll on to take a look at our selections for you.

Fabricorn Stylish Black Turtle Neck Cotton Tshirt for Women (Black)
This apparel has a turtleneck and is available in many attractive colour options like wine, Airforce Blue and Bottle Green. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and feels super soft. It makes for a smart sartorial option and looks really elegant. The fit of the garment is also super flattering. You can get this one at 65% off.

cellpic 65% off
Fabricorn Stylish Wine Long Sleeve Turtle Neck Cotton Tshirt for Women (Wine, 3X-Large)
4.1 (1,509)
4.1 (1,509)
65% off
424 1,199
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Acrylic Casual Pullover Sweater
This sweater is made from acrylic material and feels super soft on touching. It is available in a slew of striking solid colour options. The fit of the apparel is also quite flattering. You can grab this one at 70% off. It has a high neckline and long sleeves. It can be machine washed too. This will make for a great option to wear beneath a jacket and an overcoat.

cellpic 70% off
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Acrylic High Neck Sweater (SB-AW21SWT-1505_Olive_L_Olive_L)
4.1 (287)
4.1 (287)
70% off
609 1,999
Buy now

United Colors of Benetton Women's Cotton Casual Sweater
This turtleneck sweater is perfect for everyday wear. It is made from good quality cotton material and feels super soft. The yummy yellow colour of the apparel looks striking and attractive. It has 50% off on it. The fabric is durable and the apparel is likely to last for years to come. It can be machine washed and can be worn beneath coats and jackets to amp up the look.

cellpic 11% off
United Colors of Benetton Women's Casual Pure Cotton Sweater (20A1135E2464G_Yellow_L)
3.9 (3)
3.9 (3)
11% off
2,221 2,499
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Acrylic Turtle Neck Sweater
This turtleneck sweater for men is made from 100% Acrylic material. It has a zipper closure in the front. You can choose from a range of striking colour options available in this one. A comfortable, smart and durable sartorial option, it will look good on men from different age groups. Grab 71% off on this sweater. It is a must buy.

cellpic 70% off
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Acrylic Turtle Neck Sweater (SWR-45_Ochre_Medium)
4 (554)
4 (554)
70% off
659 2,199
Buy now

GODFREY Winter Woolen Turtle Neck Sweater for Men
You can always trust a simple and elegant-looking turtleneck sweater to spruce up your look. This sweater is available in a range of solid colour options, it is designed to keep on warm and protected from the frosty winter chill. The fabric is super soft and the fit of the garment too is super flattering. This apparel is available at 33% off.

cellpic 33% off
Godfrey Woolen Winter Turtle Neck Full Sleeve Mens Sweater Size - Medium (M / 38) Off-White
4 (267)
4 (267)
33% off
1,199 1,799
Buy now

Price of turtle neck sweaters at a glance:

Turtle neck sweatersPrice
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Acrylic Casual Pullover Sweater 1,999
Fabricorn Stylish Black Turtle Neck Cotton Tshirt for Women (Black) 424
United Colors of Benetton Women's Cotton Casual Sweater 999 -  1,249
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Acrylic Turtle Neck Sweater 619 -  739
GODFREY Winter Woolen Turtle Neck Sweater for Men 1,199

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Best long coats for women to enhance your chic quotient
Banarasi skirts for women: Dress up in them to feel pretty in your skin
Adidas shoes promise optimum comfort and durability
Top mobile phones with 5.5-inch screens for your next buy
Aloe vera gel can do wonders for your hair and skin health
fashion FOR LESS