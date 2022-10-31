Best Campus kids footwear promise top notch comfort

When it comes to shopping for kids, it is a never ending process. As much as we love to see them grow, what is equally bothersome is how they outgrow apparels and footwear in a very short span of time. In view of this, it is a good idea to always go for brands that are budget-friendly and provide quality products at the same time. Campus is one such brand where you can find a variety of footwear options for kids with good prints on them. They are available on Amazon and to help make selection easy for you, we have curated a list below.

The options range from shoes, sandals to slippers. They all rank high on comfort and kids will love to wear them, thanks to their attractive appearance. There are colour options available in almost all of them. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.



Campus Boy's Sms-103 Running Shoe

This pair of sandals from Campus is designed for boys. Great comfort, amazing colour and good quality material are some of the reasons why this pair will make for a wonderful addition. The sole is made of rubber and the upper material is made of synthetic. It is easy to wear and comes with hook and loop closure.