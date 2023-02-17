Buying guide for easy-to-carry and stylish travel bags

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
We all love taking short trips every now and then. This is why we all must have compact travel bags with us handy at all times. These bags are spacious enough to stack in all belongings that are needed for short trips. A popular type of bag, a duffle bag, is the best pick for short trips. It is easy and convenient to carry and one can find great variety in such a bag.
These bags often come with top handles as well as as a shoulder strap. In some of them, the strap is detachable as well. One must opt for bags that have sturdy straps which come with lining.
If you're looking for options, then allow us to help you. Below you will find a list of duffle bags that come in many colours and print variations. Some of them even have separate compartments for footwear and laundry. Scroll down to take a look.
Red Lemon BANGE Polyester High Capacity Waterproof Travel Backpack Cum Duffle Bag
This duffle bag is made from high quality water-resistant material. It can be used for multiple storage compartments for clothes, files, documents, headphones etc. There's a convertible feature as well, which means, you can use this bag both as a handbag and as a duffle bag. The straps of the bag are adjustable and made from breathable material. Hence, one will not feel any inconvenience carrying this around.
Fur Jaden Weekender Travel Duffle
This duffle bag comes in black and brown colour options. It is made from high quality leatherette material that is both durable and sturdy. The bag also comes with an inner fabric lining which is both durable and smell proof. The best part is there are separate compartments for both footwear and laundry. Besides, it also makes for a stylish travel bag.
Accessorize London B09PR62JJS
This travel duffle bag is a lightweight and compact bag in which one can stack in all one’s essentials. Made from soft and lightweight denim fabric, this one is available in a warm colour option. It has one main compartment and many zipper pockets to keep things in a seamless and orderly manner. The shoulder straps are also sturdy and fully lined.
American Tourister Polyester 22 Cms Duffle Bag (At Duffle Icy Blue_Blue)
This duffle bag from American Tourister is available in Icy Blue colour. The outer material is made from polyester and it is also water resistant. The straps of the bag are removable and the bag also comes with a web handle. The print and colour of the bag looks striking to say the least. It is a durable and stylish accessory that you must definitely buy.
Storite Nylon 47 Cm Travel Duffle Bag
This travel duffle bag comes with zipper closure. Its handles are detachable. There's one main compartment and many other pockets for different purposes to keep things in an organised manner. The bag is waterproof and made from premium Oxford Nylon material that makes it super durable. It comes in pretty pink colour and is also super spacious.
|Product
|Price
|Red Lemon BANGE Polyester High Capacity Waterproof Travel Backpack Cum Duffle Bag (Black)
|₹ 3,999
|Fur Jaden Weekender Travel Duffle Bag with Separate Shoe/ Laundry Compartment for Men & Women Made of Vegan Leather
|₹ 1,489
|Accessorize London B09PR62JJS
|₹ 2,899
|American Tourister polyester 22 Cms Duffle Bag(At Duffle Icy Blue_Blue)
|₹ 2,238
|Storite Nylon 47 Cm Travel Duffle Bag, Sports Shoulder Bag for Women with Wet Pocket Weekender Overnight Luggage Bag - (Pink, 47 x 16 x 30 Cm)
|₹ 1,299
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.