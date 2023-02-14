Faux leather jackets have striking appeal and look chic

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If you're looking to make a bold fashion statement, then faux leather jackets can do the trick. One can find a great range in faux leather jackets. They can be thrown on many different ensembles if one is looking to elevate one's style effortlessly. It looks equally good on a maxi dress, long skirt as it does on a pair of leather pants. The jackets make for a great addition to one's collection. One can find many colour options in faux leather jackets that they normally wouldn't find in pure leather jackets. So, this way you can experiment and explore with more colour options. Also, with winter season waning and spring season round the corner, it makes all the more sense to invest in faux leather jackets as they retain less heat that the leather ones, making them a good sartorial option for spring wardrobe.
If you're looking to introduce this feel-good garment to your collection, then allow us to help you with options. Below in our list, you will find our top 5 selections. Scroll down to take a look.
CHARMSHILP - Women's Biker Jacket In Genuine Faux Leather of Multicolor
Are you bored of wearing jackets in black and brown? Wll this particular piece is available in striking colour options like green, blue, pink and Skinnies Brown. It is available in slim fit and comes with viscose lining. This one looks stylish in appearance and has zipper pockets in the front. A lightweight garment, this one will also do a good job of keeping you protected from the winter chill.
KGF RETAIL LEATHER Black women faux leather Jacket
This biker jacket comes in a flattering fit and stunning black colour. It is made from faux leather material and is a comfortable wear. It will spruce up your overall look and make for a lovely addition to the outerwear collection. There's polyester lining and band collar type. Women will love wearing this over and over again.
Magna Women Black Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Size Small And Medium Only
This faux leather jacket comes in two colour options - black and brown. A chic garment, this one is perfect to wear on many occasions. Whether you're going for a long drive, a movie date, or dinner date - throw this on to elevate your look. It is available in sizes small and medium. Introduce this to your winter wardrobe to elevate your look.
FabAlley Womens Jacket
This jacket is made from good quality faux leather material. Available in black collar, this one comes with many zipper pockets and looks striking in appearance. There are four pockets in this one in total. The collared neck with faux fur will give one added protection from the winter chill. Women from varying age groups will look glamorous in this apparel.
Leather Retail® Hand Embroidery Black colour Faux Leather Jacket for Woman’s
This jacket has a striking appeal to it. It is available in black colour and features stunning embroidery work on it. Fancy and chic, you must definitely introduce this to your wardrobe right away. It keeps one adequately warm and snug, and also enhances the style quotient of women. It comes with many zipper pockets and is available in regular fit.
