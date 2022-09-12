Van Heusen shirts for men are comfy to wear and stylish to look at

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Are you a man who is looking for a bunch of shirts to upgrade their wardrobe? Well, first things first, before buying a shirt, look for these things - the quality of fabric, how breathable it is, the fit of the garment and the overall feel of it. Since shirts are staple wear, men must have a sea of them to keep it fun. Van Heusen is one of the brands that men turn to when looking to buy a shirt of decent quality. There’s variety in terms of colours, fits, styles, prints and so on. The appeal of the garments is such that they appeal to men from different age groups.
We have done some homework to make selection easy for you. Below you will find a list of shirts that we hope will appeal to your style sensibilities and at the same time elevate your style quotient too. Take a look.
Van Heusen Sport Men's Regular Shirt
This regular fit shirt from Van Heusen looks attractive and smart. It features horizontal stripes all over it and makes for a classy, casual wear option. It has a chest pocket and is made from fine quality fabric that is both comfortable to wear and durable too. This apparel will look good on men from all age groups. It is a must buy.
Van Heusen Men Shirt
There’s nothing that can beat the charm and appeal of a simple and solid coloured shirt. This one comes in light yellow colour and features a small checkered pattern all over it. Perfect for office wear, men will look sharp and crisp in this one. It comes in a slim fit and has a flattering vibe to it. The fabric is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear too.
Van Heusen Men Shirt
This slim fit shirt for men looks smart and appealing. You can wear it in your everyday wear and throw on a pair of jeans or trousers to complete the look. The garment has full sleeves. There’s a chest pocket too. One can wear it to the office, at a work-related event, when heading out to give an interview and so on.
Van Heusen Sport Men Shirt
This bright yellow coloured shirt will make men look radiant, and how! Its colour is refreshing and has a pick-me-up vibe about it. A slim fit shirt, this one is made from 90% cotton and 10% spandex fabrics. It has long sleeves and comes with a chest pocket. The fit is flattering and the fabric is super skin-friendly. Men from varying age groups will love to wear this one.
Van Heusen Men Shirt
A white shirt is a must in every man’s wardrobe. And this one will make for an absolutely cool addition to one’s collection. Smart, crisp and formal - this slim fit shirt will look flattering on men from different age groups. The fabric is super comfortable and durable too. It is lightweight too and comes with full sleeves and a chest pocket.
|Shirts
|Price
|Van Heusen Sport Men's Regular Shirt
|₹789.00 - ₹989.00
|Van Heusen Men Shirt
|₹1,199.00 - ₹1,259.00
|Van Heusen Men Shirt
|₹1,199.00 - ₹1,259.00
|Van Heusen Sport Men Shirt
|₹1,499.00
|Van Heusen Men Shirt
|₹1,139.00 - ₹1,757.00
