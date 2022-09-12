Van Heusen shirts for men are comfy to wear and stylish to look at

Are you a man who is looking for a bunch of shirts to upgrade their wardrobe? Well, first things first, before buying a shirt, look for these things - the quality of fabric, how breathable it is, the fit of the garment and the overall feel of it. Since shirts are staple wear, men must have a sea of them to keep it fun. Van Heusen is one of the brands that men turn to when looking to buy a shirt of decent quality. There’s variety in terms of colours, fits, styles, prints and so on. The appeal of the garments is such that they appeal to men from different age groups.

We have done some homework to make selection easy for you. Below you will find a list of shirts that we hope will appeal to your style sensibilities and at the same time elevate your style quotient too. Take a look.



Van Heusen Sport Men's Regular Shirt

This regular fit shirt from Van Heusen looks attractive and smart. It features horizontal stripes all over it and makes for a classy, casual wear option. It has a chest pocket and is made from fine quality fabric that is both comfortable to wear and durable too. This apparel will look good on men from all age groups. It is a must buy.