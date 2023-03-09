Haldi Chandan face packs are what you need to get glowing skin

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Skincare is an art. You need to be thoughtful, do your research and understand the needs of your skin type to be able to do justice to your skin. While it is important to eat right to keep skin health in check, external ways like applying a face pack also has its own set of benefits. We all have been bemused to see the influx of skincare products infused with a number of relatively new ingredients like ceramides, peptides, niacinamide and so on. If all of that is too confusing for you and you want instant results, then let us be clear on this that nothing can beat the goodness of Haldi and Chandan. These two natural ingredients can work wonders for your skin. From brightening your skin tone, improving skin texture, keeping ageing signs at bay to boosting elasticity, you will be able to feel the difference in the quality of your skin in no time.
We have rounded up some Haldi and Chandan face packs that your skin will thank you for. Scroll on to take a look at their benefits.
Khadi Rishikesh Ayurvedic Haldi Chandan Face Pack
This face pack is an Ayurvedic formulation that comes infused with the goodness of Haldi and Chandan. It will help in lightening and brightening the complexion of the skin and, at the same time, helps in combating skin woes like blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, spot marks and blemishes. it will also aid in making the skin tone even. It also promotes blood circulation.
Love Earth Haldi Chandan Rose Face Pack
This face pack has anti aging benefits and is free from paraben and chemicals. Best suitable for those with dry skin, this will make skin tone even. It will also aid in treating acne and pimples. Infused with the goodness of Sandalwood, this will improve skin elasticity, reduce dead skin and lend glow to skin. The Tulsi present in it has antifungal and antibacterial properties which relieves skin infection.
Velvet Valley Face Pack, Haldi Chandan, 30g (InstaGlow)
This face pack comes in powder form and is enriched with brightening properties. The pleasant scent of Sandalwood invigorates and enlivens the senses. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in reducing the appearance of blemishes and pigmentation from the skin. The goodness of Vitamin E in it also helps in shielding the skin from the harmful effects of UV rays.
Salasar Enterprises Haldi Chandan Brightening Face Pack | Remove Sun Tan, Acne ( Pack of 2)
This face pack is rich in antioxidants and will work wonders for your skin if you're looking to improve the overall appearance of your skin. It will brighten the skin tone, make skin smooth and soft, lighten the appearance of scars, blemishes and sun tan. It will also keep aging signs like wrinkles, dark spots and pigmentation at bay.
Suvarna Haldi Chandan Brightening Face
This face pack is made from natural ingredients and is vegan too. It helps in brightening the complexion of the skin, improving texture and resulting in youthful and luminous skin. A non-abrasive formulation, it will flush out the impurities, nourish your skin from deep within and lend it a wholesome glow. Besides, you will also see marked reduction in aging signs like wrinkles, blemishes and spots.
|Product
|Price
|Khadi Rishikesh Ayurvedic Haldi Chandan Face Pack For Treats acne-Removes scars - Treats open pores-Reduces tan- Evens out the skin tone-Best skin lightening & brightening Daily face pack -Women /Men-Combo 50x2=100GM-हल्दी चंदन फेस पैक होममेड
|₹ 389
|Love Earth Haldi Chandan Rose Face Pack With Amba Haldi & Chandan, For Face & Body, Paraben Free 30gm
|₹ 329
|Velvet Valley Face Pack, Haldi Chandan, 30g (InstaGlow)
|₹ 250
|Salasar Enterprises Haldi Chandan Brightening Face Pack | Remove Sun Tan, Acne ( Pack of 2)
|₹ 398
|Kama Ayurveda Suvarna Haldi Chandan Brightening Face Pack, 40g
|₹ 1,795
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.