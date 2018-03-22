Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely considered to be the greatest cricketer of all time and is the only player to have scored 100 international centuries. In India and around the cricketing world, Sachin is more than just a popular cricketer or sports personality; he is not just loved and respected, but revered. Affectionately called the “God of Cricket” by his fans, Sachin ruled the game for a career that spanned 24 years--a very rare feat for a sportsperson.

Shortly after his final match in November 2013, Tendulkar became the youngest person and the first sportsman to be conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor. Tendulkar played his 200th and final Test match in November 2013, finishing with an accumulation of statistics that included more than 34,000 runs and 100 centuries in international cricket. He briefly returned to competition in July 2014 as captain of the MCC team in the bicentenary celebration of Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, and later that year he released his autobiography, Playing It My Way.

Post retirement, Tendulkar has devoted his time to charities like Apnalaya, Spreading happiness foundation, make a wish foundation and sponsors 200 underprivileged children every year. He has been a part of various government initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Skill India movement. He has also been a Member of the Parliament and has adopted two villages to help develop the infrastructure and standard of living. Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade now and has supported several causes of the organisation. His popularity has helped many other charities raise large amounts of funds for several noble causes.