Court asks for special cell in TN to track defamatory posts

south

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:53 IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police chief to form a special cell in all police stations to track those making derogatory comments against Constitutional authorities on social media and take necessary action.

Justice M Dhandapani passed the order on a bail petition by Maruthachalam of Coimbatore, who is alleged to have posted defamatory statement against an advocate and a Constitutional authority.

He also observed that it was high time the law enforcement agency took necessary penal action against those unscrupulous ‘fellows’, who misused the social media without evidence.

“The officers, who are deputed to the cells be imparted with all crafts and taught the necessary tricks of the trade that are required for tracking the unscrupulous offenders, who post such filthy and derogatory messages/videos in the social media,” the court said.

Quick and diligent action by such officers would prevent untoward incidents from happening so that the constitutional authorities and other high-ranking officials, both at the Centre and state can discharge their functions in accordance with law without any fear or favour, it added.

The state police submitted that some people were habitually indulging in posting defamatory contents on social media against central and states in higher posts.