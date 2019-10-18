e-paper
Kerala police to reopen ’94 murder case of RSS leader

Three persons, suspected to be linked to the defunct Sunni Tiger Force, arrested in the murder of another RSS leader, told officials that they were also involved in the murder of P Mohanachandran in 1994.

south Updated: Oct 18, 2019 03:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The police in Kerala have decided to reopen a 25-year-old case, of the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader in Malappuram, after fresh leads emerged following the arrest of three people.
“During the interrogation, they told us that they committed two such murders, including that of Mohanachandran,” said Tirur deputy superintendent of police KA Suresh Babu.

Between 1990 and 1995, there were at least eight cases of RSS-BJP leaders being killed in three districts.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 03:23 IST

