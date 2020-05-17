e-paper
South Central Railway develops robotic device to assist in patients care in hospitals

R-BOT is being used to provide medicines, medical accessories and to serve food to the patients, without any need for physical contact.

south Updated: May 17, 2020 06:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Telangana
R-BOT, a robotic device to assist in hospital management functions, underwent extensive trial and demonstration before being deployed for use in Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda, Secunderabad.
South Central Railway zone has developed a robotic device, “RAIL-BOT” (R-BOT) to assist in hospital management functions towards patient care in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

The Innovation, developed by Hem Singh Banoth, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, SCR and his team, has come in for praise from the Zone’s head, Gajanan Mallya, General manager, SCR.

Mallya termed it as good attainment to strengthen medical care management, particularly in the prevailing Covid-19 Pandemic Virus situation, according to a press release from the South Central Railways.

The R-BOT underwent extensive trial and demonstration before being deployed for use in Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda, Secunderabad.

R-BOT is being used to provide medicines, medical accessories and to serve food to the patients, without any need for physical contact. This will enable doctors, nurses and other support medical staff to stay away from the risk of contracting infections.

The R-BOT is operated through a unique mobile application developed as part of the Innovation, supported by Wi-FI- facility. The R-BOT holds sensor-based features to read the body temperature of patients and transmit the same for display on Mobile phones.

It is capable of raising an alarm in case of any abnormally high-temperature readings so as to alert the Medics attending to the patients.

The R-BOT acts as two-way audio and video communication with recording, facilitating smooth interaction between patients and doctors. It uses infrared technology with emergency Night lamp and night vision to enable communication even in complete darkness.

