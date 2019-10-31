Tamil Nadu to celebrate state formation day on Nov 1

south

For the first time in six decades since the Linguistic Reorganisation of States in 1956, Tamil Nadu state formation day will be celebrated on November 1. State government has organised various cultural events to mark the occasion.

Though Madras State was formally rechristened Tamil Nadu under the then DMK government of Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai on January 14, 1969, the present AIADMK government has decided to observe the day when Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala were separated from Madras State.

The demand to rechristen the state as Tamil Nadu was spearheaded by Tamil scholar and Gandhian, K Sankaralinganar, who died after a 75-day indefinite fast in October 1956.

Annadurai, who assumed power in 1967, ensured the passage of the bill in the state assembly and secured parliamentary nod for the same.

Successive DMK and AIADMK governments did not celebrate the state formation day as Tamil Nadu was the successor state of Madras Presidency under the British. However, a section of scholars and Tamil nationalists have since pressed for celebrating the day.

Tamil nationalist leaders like Pazha Nedumaran have accused the Dravidian parties of not celebrating the day because their dream of ‘Dravida Nadu’ has turned futile.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the assembly that November 1 will be observed as Tamil Nadu Day.

