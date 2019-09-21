Video shows ex-Hyderabad high court judge assaulting daughter-in-law over ‘demands for dowry’

south

Sep 21, 2019

A CCTV footage of a retired judge of Hyderabad High Court Justice Nooty Ramamohana Rao and his son purportedly beating up his son’s wife has emerged triggering outrage over the alleged assault.

Thirty-year-old Sindhu Sharma married to Nooty Vashishta, the son of a former judge Nooty Ramamohana Rao, had filed a case of domestic violence and harassment for dowry against her in-laws in April this year.

The 2:20-minute footage, with the timestamp of April 20, has been repeatedly shared on social media platforms, including Twitter.

It shows Vashishta purportedly assaulting his wife during what looks like an argument inside their living room. Rao is seen dragging Sharma on to a couch as Vashishta pushes her and both hit her repeatedly.

Sharma tries to leave but is dragged back to the couch and assaulted again. Her mother-in-law Nooty Durga Jaya Laxmi, also seen in the footage, appears shouting at Sharma.

A child is seen entering the room, running to her mother as she watches Sharma being assaulted physically as well as verbally. The child doesn’t leave her mother’s side even though Rao pulls her off the couch and drags her on to the floor. Both the mother and the child fall as Sharma’s older daughter walks in but is turned away by Vashishta.

According to reports, Sharma was admitted to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital later that night.

“My husband used to assault me frequently and make demands for dowry,” Sharma told The News Minute. “But like in other abusive marriages, I would bear the violence,” she said.

Sharma and Vashishta were married in 2012. Rao was transferred from Hyderabad High Court in 2016 and retired in August 2017 while serving at the Madras HC, according to The News Minute.

