Days after bird poop incident, materials from bird's nest halt India Open women's doubles semi-final match - Watch

It is worth noting that this is the second incident reported this week. Earlier, the men's pre-quarterfinal clash between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew had to be stopped twice after bird poop fell on the court. The video sparked outrage on social media, and fans slammed the organisers left, right and centre.

When the match officials called the sweepers to clean the area, it seemed like it was bird poop again. However, according to the Indian Express, officials confirmed that it was not poop but rather material from a bird's nest. The workers quickly ensured that the materials were picked up with tissue and disposed of.

The embarrassment to the organisers of the India Open continues as there is no dearth of unfortunate incidents at the Indira Gandhi Arena. Things quickly went from bad to worse on Saturday as the women's doubles semi-final between China's Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China and South Korea's Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hi was halted for a few minutes after something fell from the top of the indoor stadium. The first game was interrupted, and the sweepers had to be called upon to clear the playing area.

The India Open Super 750 tournament has already been receiving significant criticism for poor hygiene and air quality. Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt had openly complained about dirty training courts and the unhygienic conditions in the arena. She also questioned whether the venue is fit to host the World Championships later this year.

She later posted a picture on Instagram, questioning whether the venue is fit to host the World Championships later in August.

“The past few days in India have been tough – tougher than I honestly expected. I had mentally prepared myself for the worst once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional,” Blichfeldt posted on Instagram.

“We are here to perform and to stay focused on our preparations, both on and off the court. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it becomes extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance. Everyone is stressed and frustrated by the conditions we are being met with at a World Tour Super 750 event. At first, you try to laugh it off, but in the end, it is neither funny nor fair to the players or anyone participating in this event," she added.

BWF says the venue is fit for the World Championships Taking into account the current conditions at the venue, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said the Indira Gandhi Stadium is fit to host the World Championships later this year.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF's Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships," the statement said.

“Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected being as severe. Our priority remains ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants, and we are confident this will meet the expectations of all stakeholders," it added.