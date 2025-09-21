Kim-Seo too good, extend Satwik-Chirag’s wait for title

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by their recent run of form, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the Shenzhen Arena eyeing their first title 16 months. South Korea’s Kim Won-ho (L) and Seo Seung-jae (R) during their men’s doubles final against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the China Masters. (AFP)

But waiting for them on the other side of Court No.1 was a pair who have been regular visitors to the top step of the podium this year. World No.1 Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea had won six of their eight finals this year, in the process also becoming the reigning All England and world champions.

On Sunday, the top seeds made it seven wins in nine finals as they outclassed Rankireddy and Shetty to clinch the $1.25 million China Masters title with a comprehensive 21-19, 21-15 win in 45 minutes in Shenzhen.

The Koreans have been so dominant this year that they have now won 52 of their 57 matches with a staggering win percentage of 91.23%. Having partnered each other before the Covid-19 pandemic, the world No.1 combine rejoined hands early this season with the left-and-right-hand combination easily able to outsmart most opponents.

It was no different in the summit clash of the Super 750 tournament either, as Kim and Seo overcame a 7-14 first game deficit to turn the tables on the reigning Asian Games gold medallists to maintain a clean 2-0 record against the Indians.

The start turned out to be a fascinating battle with Rankireddy and Shetty, arguably the most aggressive pair on tour, going up against the finest defensive combine today. Rankireddy unleashed ferocious attacks at the start to win multiple points as Shetty was alert at the net, pouncing on every opportunity he got up front. From a neck-and-neck battle at 6-7, the Indians won eight points on the trot to bag a huge 14-7 lead.

But with a tactical genius like Seo on the other side of the court, one can never take things for granted. Seo started attacking the gaps between Rankireddy and Shetty, confusing the Indians to put them in either awkward positions or together on the same side of the court. On the other hand, Kim kept the bird alive during flat and fast exchanges forcing the Indians to commit errors.

Together, they kept putting the Indians in uncomfortable spots as the eighth seeds were pushed from the front to a defensive position in the middle. In no time, from 7-14, the Koreans levelled the game at 15-all. Shetty tried deceiving the Koreans but Kim up front anticipated well by reducing the speed to catch the Indians off guard.

The momentum had shifted. Even though coach Tan Kim Her barked instructions from the coach’s corner, the Indians were unable to recover as Seo created confusion between them with his precisely placed shots as the Indians made judgement errors which proved too costly to lose the opening game.

It became easier for the Koreans after the change of ends as they got their preferred side, playing against the drift. With natural defensive abilities, they were able to use the drift to their advantage.

The world No.7 ranked Indians continued to fight to level the scores at 11-all but Seo was just too good with his reflexes, digging out points which forced even Tan to smile and acknowledge the Korean’s abilities. Kim too stood like a human wall, retrieving shuttles from insane positions to win several rallies, creating several moments of magic.

Their extraordinary play started to deflate the Indian. At the end of some points, Shetty had his hands on his hips, unable to believe the stroke-making ability of Kim and Won.

The writing was on the wall as Rankireddy’s return went long to hand Seo and Won the title. From not having lost a game throughout the week, Rankireddy and Shetty went down in straight games, extending their wait for a title since May 2024.

But it’s still been a good run by the Indians, who reached a successive final after making the summit clash of the Hong Kong Open last week. In August, they had claimed a bronze at the World Championships in Paris too.