IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Badminton / Start of All England badminton delayed due to inconclusive Covid reports
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
badminton

Start of All England badminton delayed due to inconclusive Covid reports

The statement further added that Badminton England and the BWF will continue to implement all testing protocols required by the UK Government and Public Health England to ensure the health and safety of all participants.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:36 AM IST

The start of the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships was on Wednesday delayed by a couple of hours following a "significant number" of inconclusive COVID-19 test results, the organisers informed.

A joint statement issued by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton England read, "Can confirm that a significant number of COVID-19 tests conducted for participating teams at the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2021 were deemed 'inconclusive' and as a result, the samples will be rerun."

"BWF can also confirm that a small number of positive tests were recorded, and in agreement with Public Health England, these cases will be retested. These cases will continue to self-isolate while they are retested.

"As a result, play will now commence at 2pm GMT on Wednesday 17 March 2021."

The statement further added that Badminton England and the BWF will continue to implement all testing protocols required by the UK Government and Public Health England to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

The prestigious Super 1000 tournament was earlier scheduled to start at 9 am GMT.

The All England Championships was the final event on the BWF calendar to be played last year before all sporting activities came to a halt because of the pandemic.

International badminton restarted in October in Denmark before it was suspended again until January, when three tournaments, including the World Tour Finals, were staged in a bio-secure environment in Thailand.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
all england open badminton championships
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Japan's Kento Momota(REUTERS)
Japan's Kento Momota(REUTERS)
badminton

Japan's Momota eyes Olympic gold after recovering from crash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST
"For me, getting through that crash was a massive thing; my outlook on life really changed after that," Momota, who is set to return to elite-level competition at this week's All England Open, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
badminton

Three Indian shuttlers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of All England

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A member of the support staff has also tested positive, leaving the players without much practice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
File photo of Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
badminton

All England Open: Saina points at lack of preparation, awaits Covid test report

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The window for qualification for Tokyo Olympics has been extended until June 15 and as a result, Saina would look to ensure there is no slip-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
badminton

Sindhu and Co. chase elusive title at All England Championships

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Sindhu looked a pale shadow of herself in her defeat against Carolina Marin, going down without much fight as she struggled to contain errors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More tournaments continue to be cancelled in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)
More tournaments continue to be cancelled in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)
badminton

BWF cancels US Open and Canada Open due to Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • The US Open was due to take place from July 6-11 while the Canada Open was slated for June 29 to July 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
badminton

PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in Swiss Open badminton final

By Sandip Sikdar | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:14 PM IST
The 25-year-old Indian, who had won the coveted World Championship gold medal here in 2019, couldn't match the speed and accuracy of Marin during her 12-21 5-21 defeat in the final that lasted only 35 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

Sindhu reaches first final after 13 tournaments at Swiss Open

By Sandip Sikdar | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seeded Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world no. 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
badminton

Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of Swiss Open

PTI, Basel
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:28 AM IST
World no. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the semifinals of the super 300 event, continuing their good run following a last-four finish at Toyota Thailand Open in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PV Sindhu. File(REUTERS)
PV Sindhu. File(REUTERS)
badminton

Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Srikanth, a former world no 1, will face either sixth seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen or Netherland's Mark Caljouw in the last-eight stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PV Sindhu: File photo(REUTERS)
PV Sindhu: File photo(REUTERS)
badminton

Sindhu, Srikanth through to Round of 16 in Swiss Open

PTI, Basel
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:19 PM IST
While world champion Sindhu beat Yigit Neslihan of Turkey 21-16 21-19 in her first-round match that lasted 42 minutes, Srikanth staved off a spirited challenge from compatriot Sameer Verma to make a winning start to his campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa(Twitter)
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa(Twitter)
badminton

Srikanth, Satwik-Ashwini pair win in Swiss Open opening round

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The world no.19 duo had earlier defeated the Indonesian combination at the Yonex Thailand Open in a thrilling three-game match in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mathias Boe. (Getty Images)
Mathias Boe. (Getty Images)
badminton

Mathias Boe touch for Indian duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

By Sandip Sikdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:14 AM IST
  • The world No.10 men’s doubles pair was greeted by a new member of the coaching staff - former world No.1 in men’s doubles, Mathias Boe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Kapur: File Photo(HT PHOTO)
Varun Kapur: File Photo(HT PHOTO)
badminton

Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika win Uganda International titles

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The junior world no. 2 Varun, who has been a consistent performer on the junior circuit and clinched his sixth title earlier this year, won the first game convincingly before losing the second.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saina Nehwal (L), PV Sindhu (R)(HT Collage)
Saina Nehwal (L), PV Sindhu (R)(HT Collage)
badminton

Swiss Open: Sindhu, Saina may face off in semis; all eyes on Chirag-Satwik

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:42 PM IST
All eyes will also be on world number 10 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after their semifinal finish at Toyota Thailand Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of PV Sindhu.(AFP)
File image of PV Sindhu.(AFP)
badminton

All England draws: Sindhu gets easy passage to quarters, tough for Saina

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The 2021 All England Open will be the second tournament this year to offer ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, after the Swiss Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP