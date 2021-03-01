IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Badminton / Swiss Open: Sindhu, Saina may face off in semis; all eyes on Chirag-Satwik
Saina Nehwal (L), PV Sindhu (R)(HT Collage)
Saina Nehwal (L), PV Sindhu (R)(HT Collage)
badminton

Swiss Open: Sindhu, Saina may face off in semis; all eyes on Chirag-Satwik

All eyes will also be on world number 10 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after their semifinal finish at Toyota Thailand Open.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu will be eager to return to the podium as former winner Saina Nehwal looks to regain her touch in the season-opening Swiss Open tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Indian men's singles players, too, have tasted success in this tournament with Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth emerging victorious in 2018, 2016 and 2015 respectively and B Sai Praneeth finishing runners-up in the last edition.

All four will be looking to relive the moments and extend India's good run at the USD 140,000 event which will also resume the extended Olympic qualifying period.

It was here at St. Jakobshalle venue that Olympic silver medallist Sindhu had claimed the world championship gold in 2019, her last title before the COVID-19 pandemic disruption.

The 25-year-old from Hyderabad seeded second will look to go the distance again as she opens her campaign against Turkey's Neslihan Yigit.

Sindhu didn't have a good outing in the three events in Thailand recently but the road to the quarterfinal here looks smooth for the Indian where she is likely to confront fifth seed Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan, an opponent she had beaten at the Toyota Thailand Open in January.

Two-time former winner Saina, too, is in the same half but the senior pro will have to overcome players like Korea's sixth seed Sung Ji Hyun and fourth-seeded Danish Mia Blichfeldt -- whom she is likely to meet -- to set up a semifinal face-off with Sindhu.

Former world number one Saina, who turns 31 this month, is at the fag end of an illustrious career, having slipped to 19 in the BWF rankings but she still has the hunger to make it to another Olympics.

The London bronze medallist will hope to make a positive start when she opens against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan, a former world junior championships bronze medallist.

All eyes will also be on world number 10 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after their semifinal finish at Toyota Thailand Open.

The Indian pair, seeded second, would look to stretch its good run, especially after a month-long training session under new doubles coach Mathias Boe of Denmark.

The Indian duo will face Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley in the opening round.

Expectations will be high from Satwik and Ashwini Ponnappa as well after their last-four finish at the previous event. But it will be an uphill climb for the duo as it faces second seeds Indonesians Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja first up.

In the men's singles, it will be an all-Indian show when Sameer takes on former world number one Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round.

While Sameer looked good at Toyota Thailand Open, Srikanth too seemed to have found his rhythm at the World Tour Finals in January.

It will be a battle of nerves as both have lost a lot of matches from winning positions in their career.

Former world number eight HS Prannoy will open against Mark Calijouw of the Netherlands, while Sourabh Verma takes on Switzerland's Christian Kirchmayr.

Ajay Jayaram will meet Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin and Parupalli Kashyap will square off against Spain's Pablo Abian.

Olympic hopeful Praneeth, who was forced to withdraw from the last event in Thailand after returning positive for COVID-19, will hope to shine when he clashes with Israel's Misha Zilberman.

Young Lakshya Sen, who missed the Thailand events due to an injury, too will be rearing to go when he opens against Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

Among other Indians in the fray, Pranaav Jerry Chopra, who had tested positive for COVID late last year, will be back in action after a long hiatus when he pairs up with N Sikki Reddy and takes on third-seeded English pair of Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in the mixed doubles.

Young men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila too will look to put up a show when the Indians face Russia's seventh seeds Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov.

The Super 300 event will be crucial for the Olympic hopefuls with the BWF extending the qualification period for the Tokyo Games till June 15.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pv sindhu saina nehwal sameer verma kidambi srikanth swiss open
Close
File image of PV Sindhu.(AFP)
File image of PV Sindhu.(AFP)
badminton

All England draws: Sindhu gets easy passage to quarters, tough for Saina

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The 2021 All England Open will be the second tournament this year to offer ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, after the Swiss Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
badminton

Plan to start vaccination drive from next month, Ministry tells top shuttlers

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:43 PM IST
  • Sports Ministry and BAI spoke to top players to take stock of Olympics preparation of shutters after the Asian leg
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
badminton

Badminton Asia Mixed Team C'ship cancelled due to COVID-related restrictions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Badminton Asia Mixed Team C'ship cancelled due to coronavirus-related restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa(Twitter)
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa(Twitter)
badminton

Satwik, Ashwini break into world's top 20 with good show in Asia leg

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Satwik and Ashwini, who had become the first Indian mixed doubles pair to reach the semifinals of a world tour Super 1000 event at the Toyota Thailand Open, jumped 16 places to reach a career-best ranking of world number 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Denmark's Mathias Boe. (Getty)
Denmark's Mathias Boe. (Getty)
badminton

Olympic medallist Mathias Boe to work with Chirag-Satwik ahead of Tokyo Games

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The decision to hire the services of Boe was taken on Friday by the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kidambi Srikanth of India(Getty Images)
Kidambi Srikanth of India(Getty Images)
badminton

Ousted Srikanth ends World Tour Finals campaign with loss

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The world number 14 Indian claimed the first game of his third and final round robin match but his opponents, placed 8 in the BWF rankings, rallied to win the next two games and seal the issue in his favour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (R) and Kidambi Srikanth (L)(HT Collage)
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (R) and Kidambi Srikanth (L)(HT Collage)
badminton

Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of knockouts after back-to-back losses

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:10 PM IST
A week ago Sindhu had suffered a demoralising defeat to Ratchanok Intanon and there was no change of fate for the World Champion this time too as she went down 18-21 13-21 to the third-seeded Thai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PV Sindhu in action. File(AFP)
PV Sindhu in action. File(AFP)
badminton

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth lose openers at BWF World Tour Finals

By HT Correspondent, Bangkok
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Against the same opponent, the world champion needed a similar all-out attack mentality from the start on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

Tough draw for Sindhu at World Tour Finals

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The only Indian to win the prestigious year-ending tournament back in 2018, Sindhu will open against the second-seeded Tai, who has a 12-5 record against the Indian, having won the last two contests between them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This handout from the Badminton Association of Thailand taken and released on January 19, 2021 shows India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hitting a shot against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan during their women's singles first round match at the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok. (Photo by Handout / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
This handout from the Badminton Association of Thailand taken and released on January 19, 2021 shows India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hitting a shot against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan during their women's singles first round match at the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament in Bangkok. (Photo by Handout / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF THAILAND " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
badminton

Sindhu, Srikanth look to turn the tide at BWF World Tour Finals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Sindhu's comeback to international badminton after the coronavirus-induced break was not as good as she would have expected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kidambi Srikanth of India.(Getty Images)
File image of Kidambi Srikanth of India.(Getty Images)
badminton

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

PTI, Bangkok
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Srikanth withdrew from the tournament after B Sai Praneeth, who he was sharing a room with, had tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(File)
File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(File)
badminton

Rankireddy hopes up after Thai Open doubles run

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • Either side of the Covid bout though Rankireddy ensured he trained regularly to keep fitness levels up. That was on show during the two Thailand Opens—where the Indian campaign ended on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwini Satwik (Twitter)
Ashwini Satwik (Twitter)
badminton

Dream run of Indian doubles pairs end with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Satwik and Ashwini, who spent most of the last year away from the court in two different cities and could only practice together for a few weeks, on Friday became the first Indian mixed doubles pair to reach the semifinals of a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty. File(Getty Images)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty. File(Getty Images)
badminton

Satwik-Chirag's impressive run ends with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The Indian pair had participated in Super 1000 events in 2018 ad 2019 but this is the first time it entered the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

PV Sindhu bows out of Thailand Open after losing to Ratchanok Intanon

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
PV Sindu went down in straight games (13-21, 9-21 ) to the fourth seed in Thailand Open on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac