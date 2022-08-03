Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / India vs Canada Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Amit Rohidas extends IND's lead, 2-0 vs CAN in Quarter 1
Live

India vs Canada Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Amit Rohidas extends IND's lead, 2-0 vs CAN in Quarter 1

  • India vs Canada Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: IND face Canada in their Pool B fixture, in Birmingham. Follow India vs Canada CWG Live Men’s Hockey Score And Updates here.
IND vs CAN Live Score: India face Canada at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.
IND vs CAN Live Score: India face Canada at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.(AFP)
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 06:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Canada, Men's Hockey, Pool B, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India will look to avoid any unnecessary hiccups against Canada in their Men's Hockey fixture at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Wednesday. The Manpreet Singh-led side were stunned by England in a 4-4 draw as the hosts staged a late comeback. The draw was especially hard to swallow, considering India's 11-0 trouncing of Ghana in their Pool B opener. A win against Canada will consolidate India's position in the group and take it closer to the semi-finals. India are currently second with four points and England are on top with seven points from three games.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 03, 2022 06:57 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 2 begins!

    Quarter 2 begins and India hold a 2-0 lead against Canada!

    India 2-0 Canada, Quarter 2

  • Aug 03, 2022 06:53 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 1 ends!

    Quarter 1 ends and India lead 2-0 with goals from Harmanpreet and Rohidas!

    India 2-0 Canada, end of Quarter 1

  • Aug 03, 2022 06:48 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: INDIA GRAB ANOTHER GOAL!

    Stunning work by Rohidas as he surges into the circle after a long pass from Varun. He goes inside the circle from the left flank and scores!

    India 2-0 Canada, Quarter 1

  • Aug 03, 2022 06:43 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: INDIA GET THEIR GOAL!

    India win a penalty corner and Harmanpreet makes no mistake with the drag flick, gives the goalkeeper no chance with eight minutes to go!

    India 1-0 Canada, Quarter 1

  • Aug 03, 2022 06:40 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India get a penalty corner!

    With less than 11 minutes to go in this quarter and India get a penalty corner, but fail to convert. It catches the foot of a Canada player and India get another penalty corner! They fail to convert that too after a brilliant save on the goal-line by a Canadian player.

    India 0-0 Canada, Quarter 1

  • Aug 03, 2022 06:35 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!

    Quarter 1 begins and India apply pressure right from the get-go!

    India 0-0 Canada, Quarter 1

  • Aug 03, 2022 06:31 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Pre-match formalities!

    Both teams walk in for their pre-match formalities!

  • Aug 03, 2022 06:25 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India playing XI

    Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (VC), Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shahsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit

  • Aug 03, 2022 05:58 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: RECAP!

    In their previous fixture, India were held to a 4-4 draw vs England. Goals from Lalit Upadhyay (2') and Mandeep Singh (13', 23') helped India grab an early 3-0 lead. Liam Ansell pulled one back for England in the 42nd-minute, but then Harmanpreet Singh made it 4-1 in the 46th-minute. Nick Bandurak scored twice in the 47th and 53rd-minute, before Phil Roper (50') equalised late in Quarter 4, with seven minutes to go.

  • Aug 03, 2022 05:51 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Last meeting

    The last time both these sides met was at the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah cup, where India won 7-3.

  • Aug 03, 2022 05:33 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 32 times, with India coming out on top with 26, compared to Canada's four. Two matches have ended as a draw.

  • Aug 03, 2022 05:30 PM IST

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Men's Hockey Pool B fixture between India and Canada. Stay tuned for some exciting action folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
commonwealth games india men's hockey team

CWG: Boxers Nitu, Hussamuddin enter semifinals, medals assured

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 07:03 PM IST
Hussamuddin, the 28-year-old from Nizamabad, kept his calm to notch up a 4-1 win over Tryagain Morning of Namibia and join fellow Indian boxer Nitu in the last four.
India's Mohammed Hussamuddin (Red) reacts after winning against Namibia's Ndevelo Tryagain Morning in the Men's Feather Quarter Final boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG)(PTI)
India's Mohammed Hussamuddin (Red) reacts after winning against Namibia's Ndevelo Tryagain Morning in the Men's Feather Quarter Final boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG)(PTI)
PTI |
Close Story

'It was painful to see him...': Satwik says Srikanth cried after Malaysia loss

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Malaysia defeated India 3-1 in the final of the badminton mixed team event on Tuesday, clinching a gold medal.
Kidambi Srikanth(AP)
Kidambi Srikanth(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting final at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 04:02 PM IST
  • Lovepreet Singh pulled off a remarkable lift of 355kg to win bronze in the men’s 109kg weightlifting final, taking India's medal tally in the Commonwealth Games 2022 event to nine.
Lovepreet Singh.&nbsp;(Getty)
Lovepreet Singh. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

India vs Canada Highlights, CWG: IND W edge past CAN W, secure semi-final berth

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:07 PM IST
  • India vs Canada Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: India defeated Canada for a berth in the semi-finals of the CWG Women’s Hockey event, in Birmingham on Wednesday. Follow Highlights of IND W vs CAN W here.
IND W vs CAN W: India defeated Canada in Birmingham, on Wednesday.(AP)
IND W vs CAN W: India defeated Canada in Birmingham, on Wednesday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Four-time medallist Seema Punia signs off from 'last' CWG empty-handed

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 02:16 PM IST
  • The seasoned thrower was in medal reckoning early on in the women's discus final, but could not respond as her rivals got better as the competition in the Birmingham CWG developed
Seema Punia India competes during the women's discus throw final.&nbsp;(Getty)
Seema Punia India competes during the women's discus throw final. (Getty)
ByRutvick Mehta, Birmingham
Close Story

India vs Canada Live Streaming CWG 2022: When & Where to watch IND-W vs CAN-W

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 01:18 PM IST
  • India vs Canada Men Hockey Live Streaming, CWG 2022 Live Telecast in India: All you need to know to watch the IND vs CAN women's hockey match live at Commonwealth Games.
England's Shona McCallin, right, runs past India's Navneet Kaur after taking control of the ball during the Women's Pool A hockey match between England and India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England,(AP)
England's Shona McCallin, right, runs past India's Navneet Kaur after taking control of the ball during the Women's Pool A hockey match between England and India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England,(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India vs Canada Live Streaming CWG 2022: When & Where to watch IND vs CAN match 

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:53 PM IST
  • India vs Canada Men Hockey Live Streaming, CWG 2022 Live Telecast in India: All you need to know to watch the IND vs CAN men's hockey match live at Commonwealth Games.
India's Mandeep Singh, centre, raises his arm as he celebrates after scoring a goal during pool B hockey match between India and England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England(AP)
India's Mandeep Singh, centre, raises his arm as he celebrates after scoring a goal during pool B hockey match between India and England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6: India assured medals in boxing, judo

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 07:00 PM IST
  • CWG 2022 Live Day 6: Lovepreet Singh has added a men's 109kg bronze to India's collection of weightlifting medals. The Indian women's hockey team has reached the semi-final and Tulika Mann is the second from the country to be assured of a medal in judo.
CWG Day 6 Live: Lovepreet won bronze while Tulika assured India of a 2nd judo medal
CWG Day 6 Live: Lovepreet won bronze while Tulika assured India of a 2nd judo medal
ByHT Sports Desk

CWG 2022: Failing to keep mother's promise is causing more heartbreak for Punam

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Punam Yadav understood it the hard way when she had to leave her infant daughter Priyanshi, months after her birth, when she decided to return to the weightlifting arena.
India's Punam Yadav reacts after an unsuccessful attempt in the women's 76kg category weightlifting event(PTI)
India's Punam Yadav reacts after an unsuccessful attempt in the women's 76kg category weightlifting event(PTI)
PTI | , Birmingham
Close Story

India vs Barbados Commonwealth Games Live Streaming: When and where to watch

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 09:33 AM IST
  • India Women vs Barbados Women Cricket Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: India face Barbados in the Women’s Cricket event at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Wednesday. Follow live streaming details of IND W vs BAR W.
India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham(PTI)
India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 6

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:33 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: The Indian women’s cricket team, men’s and women’s hockey sides will be in action on Day 6 of CWG 2022, in Birmingham on Wednesday. Here is the India Schedule for Day 6.
CWG 2022, Day 6: India will be gunning for glory on Wednesday.(AP)
CWG 2022, Day 6: India will be gunning for glory on Wednesday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 07:12 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 6 of the CWG in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Indians settle for silver in mixed team badminton

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 07:08 AM IST
  • Top seeds Malaysia defeat defending Commonwealth Games champions India to clinch gold in the mixed team badminton event.
PV Sindhu of India(AP)
PV Sindhu of India(AP)
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi
Close Story

India lose to Malaysia in final, get silver in badminton mixed team

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 02:00 AM IST
  • India lost the opening men's doubles match but PV Sindhu brought them back in the contest. Malaysia, however, took the decisive men's singles match and then beat India's inexperienced women's doubles pair to take gold. India got silver in the badminton mixed team event.
India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and India's Chandrashekhar Shetty, front, during the Badminton Men's Doubles game against Malaysia's Aaron Chia Teng Fong and Malaysia's Soh Wooi Yik at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham(AP)
India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and India's Chandrashekhar Shetty, front, during the Badminton Men's Doubles game against Malaysia's Aaron Chia Teng Fong and Malaysia's Soh Wooi Yik at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Sharat Kamal the player-mentor as India nail team TT gold

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 12:16 AM IST
  • The ageless senior kept the mood positive and motivated his younger teammates as they beat surprise finalists Singapore 3-1 to defend their Commonwealth Games team title
India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran celebrate after winning the gold medal in the table tennis men’s, at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(Birmingham 2022 Twitter)
India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran celebrate after winning the gold medal in the table tennis men’s, at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(Birmingham 2022 Twitter)
ByRutvick Mehta
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out