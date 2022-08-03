India vs Canada Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Amit Rohidas extends IND's lead, 2-0 vs CAN in Quarter 1

India vs Canada, Men's Hockey, Pool B, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India will look to avoid any unnecessary hiccups against Canada in their Men's Hockey fixture at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Wednesday. The Manpreet Singh-led side were stunned by England in a 4-4 draw as the hosts staged a late comeback. The draw was especially hard to swallow, considering India's 11-0 trouncing of Ghana in their Pool B opener. A win against Canada will consolidate India's position in the group and take it closer to the semi-finals. India are currently second with four points and England are on top with seven points from three games.

