India vs Canada Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Amit Rohidas extends IND's lead, 2-0 vs CAN in Quarter 1
- India vs Canada Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: IND face Canada in their Pool B fixture, in Birmingham. Follow India vs Canada CWG Live Men’s Hockey Score And Updates here.
India vs Canada, Men's Hockey, Pool B, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India will look to avoid any unnecessary hiccups against Canada in their Men's Hockey fixture at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Wednesday. The Manpreet Singh-led side were stunned by England in a 4-4 draw as the hosts staged a late comeback. The draw was especially hard to swallow, considering India's 11-0 trouncing of Ghana in their Pool B opener. A win against Canada will consolidate India's position in the group and take it closer to the semi-finals. India are currently second with four points and England are on top with seven points from three games.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 03, 2022 06:57 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 2 begins!
Quarter 2 begins and India hold a 2-0 lead against Canada!
India 2-0 Canada, Quarter 2
-
Aug 03, 2022 06:53 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 1 ends!
Quarter 1 ends and India lead 2-0 with goals from Harmanpreet and Rohidas!
India 2-0 Canada, end of Quarter 1
-
Aug 03, 2022 06:48 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: INDIA GRAB ANOTHER GOAL!
Stunning work by Rohidas as he surges into the circle after a long pass from Varun. He goes inside the circle from the left flank and scores!
India 2-0 Canada, Quarter 1
-
Aug 03, 2022 06:43 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: INDIA GET THEIR GOAL!
India win a penalty corner and Harmanpreet makes no mistake with the drag flick, gives the goalkeeper no chance with eight minutes to go!
India 1-0 Canada, Quarter 1
-
Aug 03, 2022 06:40 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India get a penalty corner!
With less than 11 minutes to go in this quarter and India get a penalty corner, but fail to convert. It catches the foot of a Canada player and India get another penalty corner! They fail to convert that too after a brilliant save on the goal-line by a Canadian player.
India 0-0 Canada, Quarter 1
-
Aug 03, 2022 06:35 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!
Quarter 1 begins and India apply pressure right from the get-go!
India 0-0 Canada, Quarter 1
-
Aug 03, 2022 06:31 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Pre-match formalities!
Both teams walk in for their pre-match formalities!
-
Aug 03, 2022 06:25 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India playing XI
Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (VC), Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shahsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit
-
Aug 03, 2022 05:58 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: RECAP!
In their previous fixture, India were held to a 4-4 draw vs England. Goals from Lalit Upadhyay (2') and Mandeep Singh (13', 23') helped India grab an early 3-0 lead. Liam Ansell pulled one back for England in the 42nd-minute, but then Harmanpreet Singh made it 4-1 in the 46th-minute. Nick Bandurak scored twice in the 47th and 53rd-minute, before Phil Roper (50') equalised late in Quarter 4, with seven minutes to go.
-
Aug 03, 2022 05:51 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Last meeting
The last time both these sides met was at the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah cup, where India won 7-3.
-
Aug 03, 2022 05:33 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 32 times, with India coming out on top with 26, compared to Canada's four. Two matches have ended as a draw.
-
Aug 03, 2022 05:30 PM IST
India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Men's Hockey Pool B fixture between India and Canada. Stay tuned for some exciting action folks!
