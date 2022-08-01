Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Watch: Indian team's emotional and tearful celebration as it reaches historic Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final at CWG 2022

Watch: Indian team's emotional and tearful celebration as it reaches historic Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final at CWG 2022

Updated on Aug 01, 2022 04:36 PM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian team had a tear-jerker moment as it reached its first ever Women's Fours Lawn Bowls CWG final in Birmingham, on Monday.
Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian team celebrate after reaching Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final.(Twitter/@m0hit_bhatt)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Indian team scripted history on Monday as it defeated New Zealand in the Women's Fours Lawn Bowls semi-final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. Confirming India's first-ever medal in any lawn bowls event at the CWG level, the team consisting of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) had a tear-jerker moment after securing a 16-13 win against New Zealand. After the win, the team received a standing ovation from many of the spectators and also had an emotional and tearful celebration. India will face South Africa in the final.

Here is the video of the Indian team's emotional and tearful celebration:

India had earlier defeated Norfolk Island 17-9 in the quarter-finals. Lawn Bowls is one of the oldest sport in the Commonwealth Games and has been part of it since its inaugural edition in 1930. It is played on a green stretch of land and involves rolling a bowl towards a smaller stationary target ball called 'the Jack'. During the game, one has to roll one's bowl so that it comes near to the target.

Also Read | India confirm historic medal in Lawn Bowls, women's team reaches CWG 2022 final

The teams have to make sure that their bowls are closer to the target than their opponent. This can also be attained by knocking aside an opponent's bowl or the jack. The number of attempts depends on the format of the game. The scores are calculated when the total number of throws are completed. After completion, the game moves on to the next end or round.

Meanwhile on Day 4, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won India's third gold medal at ongoing CWG 2022, winning in the men's 73kg final. He joined Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Mirabai Chanu as India's three gold medallists so far at CWG 2022.

