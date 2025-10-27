Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
Eze scores against old club as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to extend lead at top of table

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 01:47 am IST

In the 39th minute at Emirates Stadium, former Palace talisman Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in the league.

Arsenal have gone four points clear with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, thanks to former Palace player Eberechi Eze’s goal in the 39th minute. Although the first half was slow, Arsenal gradually gained momentum and put pressure on the Eagles in the second half.

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace, 1-0; Eberechi Eze steals the show with stunning first-half goal(REUTERS)

Eberechi Eze scores for Arsenal

In the 39th minute at Emirates Stadium, former Palace talisman Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in the league. However, Mikel Arteta's team could not extend their lead later.

Bukayo Saka curled just wide, and Gabriel Magalhaes, who was outstanding at both ends the entire time, struck the crossbar. Dean Henderson saved Declan Rice's follow-up on the line.

Viktor Gyokeres headed wide from a Rice corner, then Leandro Trossard nearly gave Saka a tap-in, but his shove into the six-yard box was cleared at the last second. But in the end, Eze's goal was sufficient, and Palace lost for the third time in four games across all competitions.

Clean sheets for Arsenal

Arsenal have already kept six clean sheets in nine league games this season, and Arteta's defensive consistency remains his pillar.

The Gunners have conceded just three goals. It is easy to understand why Arsenal supporters might be thinking that this could be their year when one considers the heavily favored title rivals Manchester City (seven) and Liverpool (14), who both lost this past weekend.

Gabriel Magalhães, who won four of his eight aerial duels and produced a team-high six clearances, was crucial to Arsenal's defensive performance as Palace had a mere 0.47 expected goals (xG) during the game.

Arsenal now have 22 points after winning a Premier League game for the 700th time. They have scored 22 points or more at this point in the campaign for the seventh time. However, they only won the title once in the previous six, in 2003–04.

FAQs

What was the final score of Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace?

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 1-0, thanks to a lovely volley by Eberechi Eze in the 39th minute of the game.

Who is the current head coach of Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta is the current coach of Arsenal.

Who is the current head coach of Crystal Palace?

The current head coach of Crystal Palace is Oliver Glasner

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Follow Us On