Ballon d'Or: All on new rule change that impacts Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele
The Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for Monday, September 22
The prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony is all set to take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, on Monday, September 22. Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele, being considered as the top choice for the major men’s prize in soccer, will be subject to a new rule for the ceremony this year, according to SPORTbible.
Ballon d'Or 2025: What to expect?
As per the SPORTbible report, Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of France Football, is the only person who currently knows the name of the winner this year. "I'm the only one who knows the Ballon d'Or winner," he told Telefoot.
Talking about the criteria to win the honor, Garcia stated that they have taken into consideration "individual brilliance, decisive and unforgettable performances, trophies lifted, plus fair play and conduct on and off the pitch."
In the past several years, the winners of the Ballon d'Or were informed well in advance. They were even interviewed by France Football before the main ceremony. However, things are totally different this time around.
SPORTbible report highlights that even Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele remain unaware of the result this time and will have to wait until the final announcement is made at the prestigious ceremony.
But the rule is not a new one, as it was in place during the 2024 ceremony as well. At that time, the name of the winner was leaked just hours before the ceremony, resulting in major controversy. Ultimately, it saw a boycott from Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid.
For now, no credible leaks have been reported for the September 22 event.
At the ceremony, Dembele will be the only player representing Paris-Saint-Germain as the club earlier rescheduled its Ligue 1 clash with Marseille for Monday evening. Meanwhile, representatives from Real Madrid are said to have declined the invitation to Paris.
Ballon d'Or: Complete list of nominees
Here's the complete list of nominees this year
Ousmane Dembele - Paris-Saint-Germain
Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris-Saint-Germain
Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid
Desire Doue - Paris-Saint-Germain
Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan
Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland - Manchester City
Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal
Achraf Hakimi - Paris Saint-Germain
Harry Kane - Bayern Munich
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Paris Saint-Germain
Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona
Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool
Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan
Scott McTominay - Napoli
Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid
Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain
Joao Neves - Paris Saint-Germain
Pedri - Barcelona
Cole Palmer - Chelsea
Michael Olise - Bayern Munich
Raphinha - Barcelona
Declan Rice - Arsenal
Fabian Ruiz - Paris Saint-Germain
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Florian Wirtz - Liverpool
Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain
Lamine Yamal - Barcelona
FAQs
What time will Ballon d'Or 2025 start?
It starts at 3 PM EDT/8 PM BST.
Where to watch?
Fans can see the live coverage on L’Equipe YouTube or Paramount+.
Who will win Ballon d'Or 2025?
Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele are being looked upon as the top contenders.