Brazil vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup qualifier: Head-to-Head and other key stats

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers are underway and Brazil will have a point to prove when they meet arch rivals Argentina at the Maracana Stadium, which will kick-off at 6:00 am IST on Wednesday. The five-time World Cup winners have been struggling for form, and have lost twice and played a draw in their last three fixtures. They are currently placed fifth in the CONMEBOL standings. Brazil forward Raphinha (2-R) controls the ball during a training session in Teresopolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 20, 2023, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football match against Argentina on November 21.(AFP)

Argentina, on the other hand, have carried forward their fine form from the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar and have lost just once since winning the title. They've won four out of the five matches, with their only defeat coming against Uruguay. Despite the 2-0 loss, Argentina are placed at the top of the table.

Brazil's biggest star Neymar is not available for the clash as he is still nursing his ACL injury, which he sustained during the Brazil's 2-0 defeat against Uruguay. Lionel Messi, however, is available and Argentine fans will hope to see their legend find the nets during the clash.

Ahead of the encounter, we take a look at some key stats between the two sides:

Head-to-head record:

The two nations have been involved in 108 matches, out of which Brazil have won 45, and Argentina have won 40. 23 matches between the two have ended in a draw.

H2H in WC Qualifiers:

The two have met nine times in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, out of which Brazil have won four, while Argentina have won twice. Three have ended in a draw.

Last time Brazil beat Argentina: Copa America 2019 semifinal – July 3, 2019

Last time Argentina beat Brazil: Copa America 2021 final – July 11, 2021

Other interesting stat involving Brazil and Argentina

If Argentina manage to upstage Brazil, it will be the latter's first consecutive defeats against Argentina in more than 33 years. This happened back in 1991, when Brazil lost 2-3 to Argentina in the group stage of Copa America after a 0-1 loss in the round of 16 of the 1990 World Cup.

Catch all the Latest Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail