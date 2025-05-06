Carlo Ancelotti reaches verbal agreement as Real Madrid exit nears to make move to Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti is close to leaving Real Madrid after reaching a verbal agreement with the club. The legendary manager is all set to leave after the ongoing season, as Madrid will look for a new coach to manage them in the FIFA Club World Cup. Ancelotti has been linked to manage the Brazil football team for a long time, and now with his Madrid exit getting closer, he is expected to join the South American giants after this season. Carlo Ancelotti is all set to leave Real Madrid after this season.(REUTERS)

According to a report on The Athletic, the Los Blancos had a verbal agreement with their manager, which will now allow him to join the Brazil team and coach them for the next year's FIFA World Cup.

The veteran manager was close to signing his contract with Brazil last month, but the move stalled due to his contract conditions with Madrid. Now, the situation has resolved. He will be working with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo again in the Brazilian team. With Ancelotti leaving, former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is the favourite to return to the club in the manager's role.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are still alive in the La Liga title race after their nervy 3-2 win over Celta Vigo but they are still four points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. The El Clasico on Sunday will be crucial to decide the Laliga title where Barcelona will start firm favourites as they have already beaten Madrid thrice this season.

"La Liga is in Barcelona's hands, but we'll have more chances if we're able to win," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

"It's a great opportunity. We're going to prepare well for Sunday's game, which I'm not saying will be decisive, but almost," he added.

It was Kylian Mbappe, who starred in Madrid 3-2 win against Celta Vigo. Arda Güler also scored for Madrid, which opened a 3-0 lead early in the second half but saw Celta get back into the game toward the end of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Celta had a couple of great chances to complete its comeback, including a shot by Pablo Durán that stopped just short of the goal line after a deflection by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 78th minute. Courtois had to make a couple of saves near the end to secure the win.

“We did very well for an hour, we could have managed the lead a little better, but in the end it was a nice win,” Ancelotti said.