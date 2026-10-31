Carlos Tevez calls Manchester City move an act of revenge, reveals Alex Ferguson's broken promise

Manchester City fans must have fond memories of former Argentine striker Carlos Tevez. He was part of their 2011-12 squad that secured the club's first Premier League title. El Apache has recently revealed that joining City was an act of revenge against Manchester United. Carlos Tevez for Manchester City. (@thecityshack X)

While speaking with his former United teammate Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Tevez made the admission. His move from United to City happened in July 2009, when he was 25. Tevez recalled that the move stemmed mainly from a promise that then United manager Sir Alex Ferguson failed to honour.

“If I have to choose between the two clubs, I would say I had a great time at Manchester United. Moving to City was a form of revenge for me because I felt I didn't receive enough for what I had given [to United],” Tevez said when Ferdinand asked where he had enjoyed playing more.

Tevez’s move to Manchester United in 2007 from West Ham was under a two-year loan agreement. He joined an already formidable United attacking unit containing Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. But that did not stop the Argentine from leaving his mark. In the two seasons that he played for the Red Devils, Tevez scored 34 goals in 99 appearances across all competitions.

United as a whole also excelled during those two seasons. They won the Premier League in 2007-08 and also lifted the Champions League, defeating Chelsea on penalties in the Moscow final. They then went on to retain the Premier League title the following season.

Ferguson's promise and the arrival of Berbatov The attacking unit appeared settled, and United had the opportunity to make Tevez’s arrangement permanent. Tevez revealed that Ferguson had a conversation with him during United’s preparations in Los Angeles, after his successful first season.

“The key thing for me was the two-year loan. If I played well, United would make the deal permanent. After the first year, Fergie spoke to me and said, 'Carlos, I'm going to pay to make your transfer permanent, and you're going to stay in Manchester'. I remember the conversation during our pre-season trip to Los Angeles. He told me, ‘I’m going to sign Berbatov, but stay calm I'm also going to complete your transfer and sort out your contract.'” Tevez recalled.

While Tevez was still part of the United squad, the club pursued Dimitar Berbatov. They signed the Bulgarian forward from Tottenham for £30.75 million on September 1, 2008. The Argentine says Ferguson had assured him that Berbatov’s arrival would not influence the decision to secure his permanent deal.

However, following the Bulgarian’s arrival, Tevez’s playing time diminished. After making 34 Premier League appearances in the 2007-08 season, his tally fell to 29 the following campaign. From playing 2,677 minutes in his first season, Tevez was reduced to 1,858 minutes in 2008-09.

Tevez felt that United brought in Berbatov to lower his valuation. “For me, it was difficult. I felt that I had given my heart to United, but I didn't feel that I received the same in return. We had won Champions League, and the league, and then they brought in another player, which I felt was an attempt to lower my price. Initially, things continued as before, but within the first couple of months of my second season, I didn't want anything more to do with it,” Tevez said.

Tevez’s departure was officially announced on June 20, 2009. The club said that it had agreed to pay £25.5 million to West Ham to secure his services. Tevez was offered a lucrative five-year contract that would have made him one of the highest-paid players at United. Contemporary reports indicated that United had agreed to meet the transfer fee in early June 2009, shortly before his departure was officially announced. However, the Argentine forward refused the deal and instead joined City.

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From Old Trafford resentment to Manchester City glory The move to City, however, turned out to be immensely fruitful for Tevez. In his first season for United’s rivals, he scored 23 Premier League goals. The club finished fifth on the table and gradually emerged as a direct challenger for the title.

In 2011, Tevez captained City to their FA Cup triumph, ending a 35-year trophy drought. During the 2011-12 season, both Manchester clubs finished with 89 points in the Premier League. City clinched the title on goal difference. Tevez made only 13 league appearances that season, owing in part to his separate dispute with manager Roberto Mancini.