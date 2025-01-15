Cristiano Ronaldo to become co-owner of Al Nassr with new contract extension: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia and is close to signing a new deal with Al Nassr. Ronaldo has brought a lot of attention to the Saudi Pro League since his arrival in December 2022 during the winter transfer window from Manchester United. The 39-year-old has failed to replicate the same success as his previous clubs at Al-Nassr in terms of silverware, which he desperately wants to change. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal.(REUTERS)

However, according to a report on Spanish outlet Marca, Ronaldo's new deal with Al Nassr is going to be an economically irresistible contract, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will also have a small stake in the club. The new contract will allow Ronaldo to have a long association with the club as a co-owner.

The report suggested that Al Nassr offered the Portuguese legend five per cent of the ownership of the club in his new contract.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has earlier, said that he is enjoying his life in Saudi and his family is also happy there.

"I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving," Ronaldo told the Saudi Pro League’s official media channels.

Ronaldo said it's not easy in the Saudi Pro league to compete with the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but he is determined to win more titles.

"It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles," he added.

Ronaldo started 2025 on a high and scored his 11th goal of the season to help Al-Nassr defeat Al-Okhdood 3-1 as the Saudi Pro League restarted after a month's break.

After Saviour Godwin gave Okhdood an early lead, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane leveled after 29 minutes.

Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr two years ago, put the Riyadh club ahead from the penalty spot three minutes before the break. The 39-year-old Portugal star was top scorer last season and is now one goal behind Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal in the current rankings.