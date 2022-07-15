Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Manchester United star set to reject €275m offer from Saudi Arabian club

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made his intentions clear that he wants to end his second stint at Manchester United despite Erik ten Hag's 'not for sale' statement. But it seems Ronaldo is all set to end another shot at leaving Old Trafford as the Manchester United star is likely to reject the bumper offer he received from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club earlier this week.

Ronaldo has been made a bid of €30 million by the unnamed Saudi Arabian club to sign from Manchester United while giving the Portuguese international a shot at becoming the highest-paid footballer ever with an offer of €275m in wages for the next two seasons.

However, according to ESPN, Ronaldo is set to reject the offer and continue is search for the next club. The 37-year-old has a contract with the Red Devils until the end of June next year along with the option of extending his stay at the club for another year.

Despite Ronaldo missing Manchester United's pre-season tour, owing to family issues, Ten Hag on Tuesday revealed that he had "a really good talk" with the Portuguese superstar before going on tour.

"We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, so that's it, I'm looking forward to working with him," Ten Hag said. "Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together."

"I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation and a really good talk," he said. Asked to elaborate, Ten Hag said -- "That is between Cristiano and me. Only what I can confirm is we had a real good conversation together."

