Cristiano Ronaldo vents frustration on referee with icy sarcasm, notches up his 953rd goal afterwards

Al Nassr stretched their league-winning run to eight, but the night’s sharpest image was Cristiano Ronaldo walking down the tunnel at half-time, visibly irked after a promising encounter was halted by the referee’s whistle. The score at that stage was 0-0, and hence his fury knew no bounds. Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo’s reaction caught on camera and quoted by The Sun was pure sarcasm, “Well done, well done. Keep going like that, you are doing a good game, very good game you do.” The moment captured the edge that continues to drive a 40-year-old forward, whose standards rarely dip with circumstance.

Eventful second half

The match broke open soon after the restart. Angelo Gabriel struck first to give Al Nassr the lead, before the contest tilted further when Neom’s Luciano Rodríguez was sent off for a reckless elbow. With the extra space, Al Nassr found repeated access into dangerous zones.

The pivotal passage arrived midway through the second half. After Ronaldo’s initial effort was saved, Joao Felix chased the rebound and was brought down inside the area. The referee pointed to the spot, and Ronaldo did the rest, drilling low into the corner past compatriot Luis Maximiano. It was the 953rd career goal for the Portuguese icon and his 83rd in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al Nassr in 2023, numbers that underline the consistency behind the personality.

Neom reduced to ten, briefly flickered but could not contain the late waves. Felix added a third for Al Nassr, sealing a 3-1 result that reflected both the side’s control and their captain’s ability to turn a mood into an outcome. It was the club’s eighth victory on the bounce in the league, a form that keeps momentum rolling even on nights punctuated by dispute.

Notably, the fans had a say regarding the send-off of the Neom player. Videos surfaced on social media that show Ronaldo gesturing to the referee before the red card was shown. Fans tore down on this clip, claiming that it is he who decides for the referee in the league. However, what the gesture from Ronaldo was and what he exactly communicated is not clear, and there is no profound basis behind the claims.