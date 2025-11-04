David Beckham joins elite ‘Sir’ club: Football icons who get honoured with knighthood for extraordinary achievements

David Beckham has joined a rare group of football greats as he becomes the 17th male personality from the sport to be honoured with a knighthood. The former England captain will receive the title of ‘Sir’ on Tuesday as part of the King’s Birthday Honours list for 2025. Beckham, who was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003 for his contributions to football, is now set to be knighted in 2025, marking another prestigious milestone in his illustrious career. David Beckham poses with their medal after being appointed as a Knight Bachelor (Knighthood) for services to sport and charity.(AFP)

Charles Clegg was the first footballer to be knighted, while Beckham became the latest one to join the elite group of players, which also includes 1966 World Cup winners Geoff Hurst and Bobby Charlton, former Manchester United managers Alex Ferguson and Matt Busby and former England bosses Gareth Southgate

Here is the list of football personalities who received the knighthood:

Sir Charles Clegg - He was among the founding figures of Sheffield United and became chairman of the Football Association in 1890. Although his professional playing career consisted of only two matches, his lasting influence and administrative contributions made him a key architect of early English football and made him the first footballer to be knighted in 1927.

Sir Stanley Rous, 1949 - He took up football early in life, but a wrist injury ended his playing days prematurely. However, his passion for the sport saw him transition into refereeing before moving into administration. He went on to serve as FIFA’s sixth president from 1961 to 1974, following a long tenure as the Football Association’s secretary from 1934 to 1962, and also officiated in international matches.

Sir Stanley Matthews, 1965 – The legendary winger remains the only footballer ever knighted while still an active player. He also holds the distinction of being the inaugural recipient of both the European Footballer of the Year and the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year awards. Over an illustrious career spanning 652 matches, he scored 71 goals and carved his legacy as one of football’s greats.

Sir Alf Ramsey, 1967 - He was honoured with a knighthood the year after guiding England to their historic 1966 FIFA World Cup triumph. The achievement marked a defining milestone in his journey, cementing his legacy as both a distinguished former player and, later, one of the most celebrated managers in English football history.

Sir Matt Busby, 1968 - The legendary former Manchester United boss is remembered as one of football’s finest tacticians, earning distinction as the first manager to lead an English club to European Cup glory — a milestone that forever changed the landscape of English football.

Sir Walter Winterbottom, 1978 – Though he played 26 matches for Manchester United, his true legacy was forged in management. He became England’s first national team manager from 1946 to 1962 and later served as the Football Association’s Director of Coaching, shaping the nation’s footballing future.

Sir Bert Millichip, 1991 - He served as chairman of the Football Association from 1981 to 1996, steering English football through some of its darkest periods, including the Heysel, Bradford, and Hillsborough tragedies. Despite these challenges, he played a pivotal role in reshaping the game, overseeing the formation of the Premier League and strengthening England’s global football influence.

Sir Bobby Charlton, 1994 - He is celebrated as one of football’s all-time greats. A Manchester United icon and key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup triumph, he also won the Ballon d’Or that same year. Over his illustrious career, he made 758 club appearances, scoring 249 goals, and earned 106 England caps with 49 goals. His glittering trophy cabinet includes a European Cup, three First Division titles, an FA Cup, two Charity Shields, and the historic World Cup win with England.

Sir Tom Finney, 1998 - He was an English football legend who represented Preston North End and the national team between 1946 and 1960. Renowned for his remarkable consistency and sportsmanship, Finney spent his entire career with Preston, amassing 433 league and 39 FA Cup appearances and netting 210 goals. For England, he earned 76 caps and scored 30 times, cementing his place as one of the finest players the country has ever produced.

Sir Geoff Hurst, 1998 - He is a legendary English striker best remembered for his historic hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley, where England triumphed 4–2 over West Germany. Beyond his World Cup heroics, Hurst enjoyed a successful club career with West Ham United, earning widespread admiration for his professionalism, work ethic, and clinical finishing.

Sir Alex Ferguson, 1999 - He received his knighthood in 1999 after guiding Manchester United to an unforgettable treble—winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League in the same season. Revered as one of football’s most successful managers, he turned United into a dominant force, capturing 38 major titles over a remarkable 26-year reign.

Sir Bobby Robson, 2002 - He featured in more than 600 matches during his playing career, netting 138 goals, before transitioning into management, where he carved out an illustrious legacy. As a manager, he guided Ipswich Town to historic FA Cup and UEFA Cup triumphs, took England to a World Cup semi-final, and enjoyed successful stints overseas with clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, and Barcelona. Later, he made a notable return to English football to take charge of Newcastle United, further cementing his reputation as one of the country’s most accomplished and respected football figures.

Sir Trevor Brooking, 2004 - He dedicated nearly his whole professional career to West Ham United, featuring in 647 matches for the Hammers. He was instrumental in their FA Cup victories in 1975 and 1980, famously netting the winner in the latter. Celebrated for his vision and grace on the ball, Brooking earned West Ham’s Player of the Year award four times and even returned as caretaker manager twice in 2003, embodying his enduring commitment to the club.

Sir Dave Richards, 2006 - He was recognised for his long-standing service to English football. As chairman of both the Premier League and Sheffield Wednesday, he was instrumental in shaping the league’s modern identity, driving commercial growth, and enhancing its reputation on the global sporting stage.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, 2018 - A Liverpool and Scotland legend, Dalglish won numerous league titles and European Cups as both player and manager, while also earning immense respect for his compassion and leadership following the Hillsborough tragedy. He played 355 games for the Reds, scoring 118 goals to become a club legend.

Sir Gareth Southgate, 2025 - He led England to two consecutive European Championship finals and the 2018 World Cup semifinals, making him the most successful incumbent since Alf Ramsey. The 54-year-old, who left the role shortly after England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July, became the fourth former England manager to receive a knighthood, after Ramsey, Walter Winterbottom, and Bobby Robson.

Sir David Beckham, 2025 - He was knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, honouring his remarkable contribution to football and philanthropy. The 50-year-old former England captain, who had earlier received an OBE in 2003, enjoyed a stellar career with Manchester United—winning six league titles, two FA Cups, and the Champions League—before representing Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and PSG. Beckham retired in 2013, earning 115 international caps for England.