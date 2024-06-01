Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch BVB vs RMA live online and on TV in India?

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: The stage is set for the mega UEFA Champions League final as 14-time champions Real Madrid will take on Germany's Borussia Dortmund in the summit clash at Wembley Stadium. The Los Blancos will start as the favourites in the biggest match of the season, while Dortmund have been the darkhorse this year as they edged past teams like Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to make it into the finale. It is going to be the last club match for Madrid legend Toni Kroos who has announced his retirement after Euros. Meanwhile, veteran Marco Reus will also bid adieu to Dortmund after the UCL final. The UEFA Champions League trophy is displayed at Wembley stadium, in London on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. (AFP)

Madrid have lost just twice in 54 games in all competitions this season. Dortmund topped the group of death featuring Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle. In stark contrast to Madrid's moniker as the kings of the competition, Dortmund's only previous Champions League success came back in 1997.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jude Bellingham will face a familiar opponent in Dortmund as he left the German giants ahead of this season to join Los Blancos and took the Spain by storm by scoring crucial goals in the big games.

Here are the live-streaming details of UEFA Champions League final:

When will the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be played on Sunday, June 2.

Where will the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund be held?

The UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be held at the Wembley Stadium, London.

What time will the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund be telecast in India?

The UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be telecast at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in India?

The UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund be available?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be available on SonyLIV.