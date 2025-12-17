How much do FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets cost? Some fans might get cheaper options after global backlash

FIFA slashes some ticket prices to increase affordability; in picture: FIFA President Gianni Infantino(Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP) FIFA slashed ticket prices and introduced new supporter tier tickets for some fans after a global backlash over the cost. FIFA World Cup 2026 begins in less than seven months, and organizers have made major adjustments to ticket prices in response to the global backlash over previously exorbitant fees.

Co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, the competition is one of the most anticipated athletic events and promises nail-biters like the Argentina-France matchup in the previous final.

Read more: Dembele wins FIFA Best men's player of the year; Bonmati wins women's award

Supporter Entry Tier and allocation

FIFA has unveiled a new “Supporter Entry Tier” ticket priced at just $60 for all 104 matches, including the final match.

This is a significant reduction from the earlier, higher price of $4,185. These tickets will make up a portion of each participating nation’s allocation and are intended to offer greater affordability for loyal supporters.

FIFA announced that it will set aside 10% of each member association's allocation for the Supporter Entry Tier in response to strong criticism, especially from fan organizations like Football Supporters Europe (FSE), which called the initial pricing "extortionate."

National federations will decide how to distribute these tickets to their fans, with priority for those who have supported their teams at previous tournaments and qualifiers.

However, the $60 ticket is still limited, critics say. The affordable tickets represent only a small fraction of the overall stadium capacity. The majority of tickets will still be in higher categories even with the changes, particularly for high-demand and late-stage games.

The announcement follows the fan outcry over the notably expensive dynamic pricing tactics, which priced out loyal customers. According to preliminary data from national associations, purchasing tickets for every match, from the group stages to the final, may cost over $7,000, which is almost five times the price of going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Read more: Watching WC 2026 from stadium just got costlier as FIFA implements another hike

Dynamic pricing is still in play

Dynamic pricing, a system where prices change based on demand, will be used to sell many tickets outside of the Supporter Entry Tier. This can result in ticket prices that are far higher than original face values, especially in knockout rounds and for games involving well-known teams.

Sales phases and lottery

FIFA has already received over 20 million ticket requests in the current ticket sale phases, indicating extremely high demand despite pricing concerns.

The next major phase will be the ticket lottery draw, scheduled for January 13, 2026, after which fans will learn whether they have secured tickets in any tier.

ESPN has advised that fans register on FIFA'S official ticketing platform. The publication also urged people to be wary of third-party resale sites that often list tickets at inflated prices and be on the watchout for possible scams.