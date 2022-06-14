Home / Sports / Football / Indian football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup
football

Indian football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup

  • Indian football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup for second successive time following Palestine's 4-0 win over Philippines.
Indian Football Team skipper Sunil Chhetri in action during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match against Cambodia, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Sudipta Banerjee)
Indian Football Team skipper Sunil Chhetri in action during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match against Cambodia, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Sudipta Banerjee)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 12:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Indian football team qualified for AFC Asian Cup for second successive time following Palestine's 4-0 win over Philippines. India had beaten Afghanistan 2-1 after a thumping 2-0 victory against Cambodia in their last two Asian Cup qualifiers.

The result meant that the Palestinians directly qualified for the 24-team finals finishing group toppers, while second placed Philippines, with four points, were eliminated despite finishing second.

Only the winners of the six qualifying groups are sure to advance to the tournament proper, where they will be joined by the five best second-placed teams in respective groups.

India, who are second behind Hong Kong (six points) on goal difference, have qualified ahead of their final round group D clash.

This is for the first time India have qualified for the Asian Cup in two successive editions, having made the group league exit in the 2019 edition.

Overall, India have qualified for the continental showpiece for the fifth time -- 1964, 1984, 2011, 2019 and now in 2023.

 

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india
india
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out