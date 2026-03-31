Iran’s World Cup venue shift plea rejected as FIFA chief Gianni Infantino stands firm on US schedule

FIFA has rejected Iran’s request to shift its World Cup venues, with president Gianni Infantino confirming that the matches will go ahead in the United States as originally scheduled.

"The matches will be played where they are supposed to be, according to the draw," Infantino said at half-time of Iran's friendly against Costa Rica in Turkey.

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their Group G matches in the United States. Their campaign begins against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by a clash with Belgium at the same venue on June 21, before they face Egypt in Seattle on June 27.

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The request to move venues came amid escalating tensions between the Islamic Republic and the United States since late February. The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran had urged FIFA to shift the matches to Mexico, a co-host of the tournament alongside Canada.

The move was further triggered by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Iranian players would be allowed to compete in the United States but raised concerns about whether it would be appropriate for their “life and safety.” Although Trump later clarified that players would not be barred from entry, Iran’s football chief Mehdi Taj cited the remarks while pushing for a venue switch.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum also indicated that her country would be open to hosting Iran’s matches, adding weight to the request.

However, Infantino ruled out any late changes.

"Iran will be at the World Cup," he added. "That's why we're here. We're delighted because they're a very, very strong team. I'm very happy. I've seen the team, I've spoken to the players and the coach, so everything is fine."

Last Friday, Iran played a friendly against Nigeria in the Turkish town of Belek. The players wore black armbands and posed with school rucksacks during the national anthem to honour victims of a strike on a primary school in Iran on the first day of the Middle East conflict.

The airstrike, which took place on February 28 in the southern city of Minab, reportedly killed at least 170 people, including students and teachers.