Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, Bengaluru 0-0 Mohun Bagan ISL 2023

Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan at Bengaluru's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Mumbai City - 47 points
2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points
3. Odisha - 39 points
4. Goa - 39 points
As of now, Bengaluru are placed at 9 in the league table, while Mohun Bagan are at 2.
Bengaluru played East Bengal FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Loss 2-1 whereas Mohun Bagan faced Punjab FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Win 1-0.
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bengaluru home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.