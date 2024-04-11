Edit Profile
Thursday, Apr 11, 2024
    Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, Bengaluru 0-0 Mohun Bagan ISL 2023

    Apr 11, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Bengaluru v/s Mohun Bagan match
    Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan at Bengaluru's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    11 Apr, 20240-0
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 11, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 47 points

    2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points

    3. Odisha - 39 points

    4. Goa - 39 points

    Apr 11, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    As of now, Bengaluru are placed at 9 in the league table, while Mohun Bagan are at 2.

    Apr 11, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Bengaluru played East Bengal FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Loss 2-1 whereas Mohun Bagan faced Punjab FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Win 1-0.

    Apr 11, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bengaluru home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes