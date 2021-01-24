IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Klopp says Burnley shock can spark Liverpool turnaround
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Klopp says Burnley shock can spark Liverpool turnaround

Liverpool are fourth with 34 points at the halfway stage of the league campaign, six points behind leaders Manchester United whom they face later on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST

Liverpool hit a new low in Thursday's 1-0 loss to Burnley, extending their winless Premier League run to five matches, but manager Juergen Klopp has backed his team to rediscover their ruthless streak.

Liverpool are fourth with 34 points at the halfway stage of the league campaign, six points behind leaders Manchester United whom they face later on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Klopp said he was baffled by Liverpool's setback against Burnley but said the result could spark the reigning league champions back to life.

"We lost that game and it was a really low point. It's not that I thought, 'Who cares?'," Klopp told the British media ahead of the clash with United.

"When I think back, I can't find a reason why we lost that game but we did. It happened and sometimes you need a really low point to change things properly and that's for sure what we'll go for now.

"If we would have won in a bad game, the world would have said, 'OK, it's not the football they usually play but they're back on the result path'... In the long term it wouldn't help. It can be a real help if we use it."

Klopp said that he had full faith in his players after Liverpool's first loss at Anfield in nearly four years.

"I can imagine what a lot of people think about us in the moment. People don't change overnight. People face challenges they're not ready for and sometimes you don't even know a challenge will come up," Klopp added.

The players, he said, "are still brilliant people and brilliant characters, all of them. All of them made happen what happened in the last few years and they don't change overnight. It's still a really good group."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juergen klopp liverpool
app
Close
e-paper
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Klopp says Burnley shock can spark Liverpool turnaround

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Liverpool are fourth with 34 points at the halfway stage of the league campaign, six points behind leaders Manchester United whom they face later on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks dejected following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool.(AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks dejected following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool.(AP)
football

Ahead of United tie, Liverpool left red in the face

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:37 AM IST
  • Ashley Barnes’ 83rd minute penalty ended the Reds’ 68-match unbeaten run at home in the Premier League that stretched back to April, 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala vs Goa(ISL)
Kerala vs Goa(ISL)
football

Playing with 10 men, Goa hold on for a point against Kerala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Goa were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Ivan Gonzalez received marching orders following two yellow cards within a span of seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe (REUTERS)
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe (REUTERS)
football

Mbappe's PSG future uncertain as he hesitates over new deal

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:12 PM IST
After his brace in the 4-0 win against Montpellier took him to 14 goals — and 106 overall for PSG — the 22-year-old Mbappe said he has yet to decide whether to sign a new deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli shoots towards goal, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021.(AP)
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli shoots towards goal, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021.(AP)
football

Holders Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup at Southampton

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The Gunners' defence of the trophy they won by beating Chelsea last August ended with something of a whimper as Mikel Arteta's side struggled with repeatedly sloppy defending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Arcangel, Cordoba, Spain - January 13, 2021 Real Sociedad's Willian Jose reacts after missing a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Files(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Arcangel, Cordoba, Spain - January 13, 2021 Real Sociedad's Willian Jose reacts after missing a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Files(REUTERS)
football

Wolves sign striker Willian José on loan from Real Sociedad

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:06 PM IST
The loan signing adds depth to the Wolves squad after forward Raúl Jiménez suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal on Nov. 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arteta hopes Arsenal have learned from Ozil, Sokratis exits

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
"You don't want to get into this position again, that's for sure. Not for the player, not for the club. But it's happening more and more at every club," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round clash at Southampton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Wolverhampton edges past 6th-tier Chorley 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • The Premier League millionaires also only managed a single shot — the goal — against the part-timers from the sixth tier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino with Kylian Mbappe.(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino with Kylian Mbappe.(REUTERS)
football

Mbappe brace as PSG routs Montpellier 4-0, Pochettino back

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • PSG moved three points clear of second-place Lille, which can move level on points by winning at fifth-place Rennes on Sunday but has a vastly inferior goal difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai City FC players celebrate(ISL)
Mumbai City FC players celebrate(ISL)
football

Mumbai pip East Bengal, open up five-point lead at top in ISL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The Kolkata giants displayed a fine passing game, played with intent but a momentary lapse in defence in the 27th minute cost them three points at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Pool (Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Pool (Pool via REUTERS)
football

De Bruyne out for up to six weeks due to injury, says Guardiola

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:49 PM IST
De Bruyne, 29, sustained what appeared to be a hamstring injury and was replaced on the hour mark at the Etihad Stadium in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win at home to Aston Villa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during the match (REUTERS)
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during the match (REUTERS)
football

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:07 PM IST
The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man City to use Cheltenham Town bar as changing room

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Asked what City's expensively assembled side would think of the Whaddon Road facilities, Duff told reporters: "I don't know, probably not a lot with the stadiums they play in every week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Championship - Derby County v Rotherham United - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - January 16, 2021 Derby County manager Wayne Rooney before the match Action Images/Molly Darlington(Action Images)
Soccer Football - Championship - Derby County v Rotherham United - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - January 16, 2021 Derby County manager Wayne Rooney before the match Action Images/Molly Darlington(Action Images)
football

Fernandes and Cavani have made Manchester United contenders: Rooney

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The pair, who arrived last year, had also taken some of the pressure off Paul Pogba, allowing the French midfielder to play to his full potential, he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard waits for the VAR system to be reviewed by the referee during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, (AP)
Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard waits for the VAR system to be reviewed by the referee during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, (AP)
football

Lampard deserves more time at Chelsea, says Arsenal's Arteta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Lampard is under huge pressure at Chelsea after Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Leicester City saw them slip to eighth. They have now lost five of their last eight in the Premier League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP