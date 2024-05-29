Kylian Mbappe expresses desire to play for AC Milan amidst Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe is back in demand with the summer transfer window approaching as the French star is highly linked with a move to his dream club Real Madrid. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has now revealed the name of another club for whom he would want to play one day and who has been close to his heart since childhood - AC Milan. Meanwhile, it is highly unlikely for Milan to sign Mbappe at the moment with Real Madrid being the favourite and the Italian giants' downfall in the Serie A in the past couple of seasons. Kylian Mbappe gestures in the tunnel after playing his final match for Paris Saint-Germain.(AFP)

Mbappe, on Tuesday, was named Globe Soccer’s Men European Player of the Year for his accomplishments with PSG last season as he won the Ligue 1 and the league cup to finish his time at the French giants.

Meanwhile, when asked whether he would play in Italy one day, Mbappe clearly stated that anything could happen in the future but would only play for AC Milan—the club he was a big fan of as a kid.

“Italian football? You never know what happens”, told Sky.

“I was always saying: if I will go to Italy one day, I will go to Milan. As a kid, I was big fan of AC Milan and I always watch Serie A, every Milan game. All my family, massive Milan fan,” he added.

Mbappe has already played his last game for PSG, as he announced at the start of the month that he will be leaving after the season, with his contract ending. At 25, Mbappe already got the tag of a PSG legend as he finished as their all-time top scorer with 26 goals. He is heavily linked to a move to Real Madrid as the Spanish giants are expected to announce his move after their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

His last game for the club came in Saturday's final at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with first-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz securing a win for PSG.

"It was both difficult and enjoyable because it's a final, and in the end, we won. It's filled with joy," Mbappe told reporters after the match/

"It's all good memories, many years, both at PSG and of course in this league. We leave with our heads held high, especially with a trophy, and we only keep the positives," he added.

In his last season for PSG, Mbapppe scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists but it wasn't enough for the club to win their first UEFA Champions League title as they were knocked out by Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals.