La Liga yearender: Girona replicate Leicester City, Jude Bellingham runs riot

With 2023 coming to a wrap, La Liga fans will have plenty to be cheerful about. The Spanish top-division showcased plenty of entertaining football throughout this year, with the likes of Girona making their mark. A Girona supporter dressed as Santa Claus.(AFP)

Meanwhile, 2023 saw Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico continue with their dominance in Spain, but they were also challenged by other teams.

Few years ago, Girona were meandering in the Segunda Division, but plenty of things have changed for the club. With Michel at the helm, the club have become title challengers this season, and are currently second in the table, level on points with leaders Real Madrid (45), but with a lower goal difference. Their form is currently being compared to Leicester City's historic Premier League triumph.

Four years without a league title, Barcelona reigned supreme in the 2022-23 season, lifting the La Liga trophy. The team finally seemed to adhere to Xavi Hernandez' tactical approach, and Pedri, Gavi had a huge impact alongwith Robert Lewandowski. Meanwhile, the Catalan also saw a new academy product catch headlines.

The 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal came on as a substitute in the second-half of Barcelona's 4-0 victory vs Real Betis, becoming the youngest player to ever make his debut for the club, aged 16 years and 87 days. He also scripted history when he became the youngest player to win La Liga.

Real Madrid purchased Jude Bellingham in a sensational move during the summer transfer window this year. The former Dortmund midfielder was signed for 103 million Euros, and has justified it with 13 goals in 16 La Liga appearances and four in five Champions League games. Since his arrival, he has broken records of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano, and also leads the Pichichi Trophy race.

In the ongoing 2023-24 season, Real Madrid (45) are on top of the table, followed by Girona in second-place. Atletico Madrid are in third position, and defending champions Barcelona are fourth.