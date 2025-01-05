Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIV vs MUN on TV and online

Liverpool face Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League fixture, at Anfield on Sunday. The match is expected to go ahead despite the bad weather conditions and snowfall. Arne Slot’s Liverpool are currently on top of the standings with 45 points, and have a match in hand over their other title contenders. Liverpool are five points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, and United are 14th after five defeats in their last six league games. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a goal.(REUTERS)

Speaking ahead of the match, United manager Ruben Amorim said, “They (players) are sometimes afraid on the pitch.”

“So we have to cope with that. We need the leaders to step up to help the other guys – and I'm the most responsible person here to improve the performances. You can see the players are trying. Sometimes they are too anxious and too afraid to play football because this is a difficult moment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Slot said, “It's a big game. For me, I said it before the first fixture and one more time, they have much better players than the league table shows. It will take a while, maybe, for Ruben Amorim, but they will definitely go up, and they are much, much better than the league table shows.”

The spotlight will be on Liverpool talismanic Mo Salah, who has registered 31 goal contributions this season (17 goals and 14 assists).

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Sunday (January 5), 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch live telecast of the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.