Liverpool vs PSG, Live Streaming Champions League: When and where to watch UCL match live online and on TV

Liverpool vs PSG, Live Streaming Champions League: Liverpool will host Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg at Anfield Stadium in the quest to seal their place in the last eight. Liverpool, who topped the group stage, found it tough to beat PSG in the away leg, but Alisson's heroics helped them leave Paris with a 1-0 advantage. It was Harvey Elliot's 87th-minute strike which helped Liverpool snatch a crucial win. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (C) dives to punch the ball during their Champions League match against PSG.(AFP)

PSG took 28 shots in the match but failed to convert them as Alisson brought his A-game to the table to frustrate Luis Enrique's side. He made nine saves, compared to none for PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Meanwhile, PSG have been a brute force in the attack this season as Luis Enrique's methods have finally started clicking for them. Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a major force within a free-flowing system on offense, while Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been in remarkable form since joining.

Liverpool's quality remains clear to Enrique despite that spluttering display from the Reds and he is convinced whoever finishes victorious this week is certain to play in May 31's final in Munich.

"Even though we're trailing from the first leg, we will be playing our own game from the outset. Regardless of the result in Paris we wouldn't do anything different," he told reporters on Monday.

Here are the details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain

When will the Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, March 12 at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place at Anfield Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of the Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLIV.