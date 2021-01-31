IND USA
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - January 16, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo(REUTERS)
Mbappe committed to PSG, says Pochettino

Mbappe, who has 18 months remaining on his contract in Paris, has been heavily linked in Spanish media with a move to Real Madrid.
Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:42 AM IST

New Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has played down reports that forward Kylian Mbappe will leave the French champions this year.

Mbappe, who has 18 months remaining on his contract in Paris, has been heavily linked in Spanish media with a move to Real Madrid.

He was on the cover of sports daily Marca on Thursday with a report that Real were waiting for the 22-year-old France World Cup winner to give them the green light before making their move.

"There's lots of rumours, but I see him remaining at PSG for a long time to come and that's what the club wants," the Argentine coach told Marca.

"We have him in our plans for all the time that we're going to be at the club.

"Granted he needs to make a decision (on his future), but what we see is someone who is very happy here and fully committed to the sporting project at this club," Pochettino added.

"It's both a challenge and slice of luck for a coach to work with these kind of talents, they make you a much better coach."

The 48-year-old Pochettino, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at the Parc des Princes this month, would not be drawn on speculation linking his compatriot Lionel Messi with a move to PSG from Barcelona.

"Whatever I say about that situation, it'll be misinterpreted and I am very happy with what I've got here," he said.

"The best players can fit into any team in any league in the world."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
