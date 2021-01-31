Mbappe committed to PSG, says Pochettino
New Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has played down reports that forward Kylian Mbappe will leave the French champions this year.
Mbappe, who has 18 months remaining on his contract in Paris, has been heavily linked in Spanish media with a move to Real Madrid.
He was on the cover of sports daily Marca on Thursday with a report that Real were waiting for the 22-year-old France World Cup winner to give them the green light before making their move.
"There's lots of rumours, but I see him remaining at PSG for a long time to come and that's what the club wants," the Argentine coach told Marca.
"We have him in our plans for all the time that we're going to be at the club.
"Granted he needs to make a decision (on his future), but what we see is someone who is very happy here and fully committed to the sporting project at this club," Pochettino added.
"It's both a challenge and slice of luck for a coach to work with these kind of talents, they make you a much better coach."
The 48-year-old Pochettino, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at the Parc des Princes this month, would not be drawn on speculation linking his compatriot Lionel Messi with a move to PSG from Barcelona.
"Whatever I say about that situation, it'll be misinterpreted and I am very happy with what I've got here," he said.
"The best players can fit into any team in any league in the world."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
ISL: NorthEast United do a double against mighty Mumbai City
The win ended Mumbai's chances of creating history with a record 13th-straight unbeaten game.
Milan back to winning ways with nervy victory at Bologna
Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed the chance to put the leaders ahead when his spot kick was saved in the 26th minute but Ante Rebic latched onto the rebound to fire home.
Madrid lose 2-1 to Levante in another slip in title race
The loss left second-place Madrid seven points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has played two fewer games.
Man City extend lead as Jesus goal sinks Sheffield United
City have 44 points from 20 games with Manchester United, who are at Arsenal later on Saturday, on 40 points from the same number of games.
Bayern overrun Hoffenheim 4-1 to go 10 points clear at top
Goals from Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry secured a comfortable win and lifted Bayern to 45 points.
Relief for Newcastle as Wilson double sinks Everton
The 16th-placed Magpies put some distance between themselves and the bottom three after Wilson scored his 50th and 51st Premier League goals.
