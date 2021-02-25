IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / One-of-a-kind Cancelo sparks City's 2-0 win v Gladbach in CL
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo poses with his player of the match award.(REUTERS)
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo poses with his player of the match award.(REUTERS)
football

One-of-a-kind Cancelo sparks City's 2-0 win v Gladbach in CL

  • Borussia Monchengladbach certainly couldn’t handle the Portugal international in the Champions League on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Budapest, Hungary
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:40 AM IST

Versatile, tactically astute and boasting the creativity of a midfield playmaker, Joao Cancelo is a one-of-a-kind defender who is proving to be Manchester’s City unlikely secret weapon this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach certainly couldn’t handle the Portugal international in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Two pinpoint and almost-identical crosses from Cancelo — City’s roving full back — set up goals for Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus in a 2-0 win for the Premier League leaders in a one-sided first leg in the last 16.

Make that 19 straight wins in all competitions for City, whose squad depth is such that Pep Guardiola had the luxury of leaving star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne on the bench against Gladbach in a match taking place in Budapest because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Given the delivery of Cancelo, who needs De Bruyne?

“He is so clever,” Guardiola said of Cancelo, who has been something of a pet project for the City manager this season. “He gives us something special in our process of play.”

Seeking to push more players into offensive positions, Guardiola has devised a system that enables the technically gifted Cancelo to drift from full back into a deep-lying midfield role to supplement City attacks.

It was no surprise, therefore, to see Cancelo in the right position to intercept a poor pass out from the back by Gladbach's midfield anchorman, Christoph Kramer, in the 29th minute and then pick out Silva with an inswinging cross to the back post. The diminutive Silva headed the ball firmly across the goalkeeper and into the net.

The same combination struck again in the 65th, Cancelo popping up in an inside-left position and sending over a similar-looking cross this time to the byline, where Silva nodded the ball across goal for Jesus to prod into the net from inside the six-yard box.

Like Guardiola, Silva is appreciative of Cancelo, having forged a close bond with his compatriot while they came through the academy at Portuguese team Benfica together.

“We’re the same generation and we have a good connection,” Silva said of Cancelo. “He knows my timing and I know how good he is on these balls.”

A fourth straight appearance in the Champions League quarterfinals is in sight for City and this was another dominant display by a side unbeaten in all competitions for more than three months — a run of 26 games. City has won every game since mid-December.

The sight of record scorer Sergio Aguero coming on as a late substitute for his first appearance since Jan. 3 because of injury capped a night full of positives for City — except for the fact the margin of victory should have been wider at an empty Puskas Arena.

City’s defense might be virtually impenetrable this season — Gladbach didn’t have a touch in City’s box until the 63rd minute and or a shot on target until the third minute of stoppage time — but there was a lack of cutting edge that clearly annoyed Guardiola, who cut a picture of frustration at times in the technical area.

Jesus, in particular, was a culprit especially when he was sent clean through in the 54th minute after intercepting a back-pass, only to dally on the ball and see his belated attempt at a shot blocked.

“Unfortunately today we were not clinical enough up front. It is something we have to improve in this competition,” Guardiola said.

The Brazil striker made amends with the second goal, which should prove enough ahead of the second leg, scheduled for City’s Etihad Stadium on March 16. City last conceded two goals in its 2-0 loss at Tottenham in the Premier League on Nov. 21 — the team's last defeat — and has only allowed its opponents 13 touches in City's box in its four away games in the Champions League this season.

They have only conceded 29 shots in the competition — 19 fewer than the next best team, Real Madrid.

It’s that strong defensive unit created by Guardiola that could lead City to becoming European champion for the first time, after a number of painful eliminations in recent years. Guardiola has never reached the semifinals with City since joining in 2016.

Gladbach, which hasn't been this deep in Europe’s top club competition since losing to Liverpool in the European Cup semifinals in 1978, had just one shot at goal and it came off the last action of the game.

Hannes Wolf intercepted a stray pass from City midfielder Rodri but his shot from the edge of the area was kept out by goalkeeper Ederson.

“We have to admit we deserved to lose," Gladbach midfielder Lars Stindl said. "We didn’t make the right decisions when the chances to break presented themselves.

"At the same time, creating chances against Manchester City isn’t as easy as you’d think.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester city
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.(AP)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.(AP)
football

Messi leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league

PTI, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Jordi Alba also scored after the break to help Barcelona move back to third place in the league standings, two points behind second-place Real Madrid and five from leader Atlético Madrid, which still has a game in hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger AC - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 24, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli scores their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger AC - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 24, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli scores their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)
football

Dele Alli and Gareth Bale impress in Spurs rout of Wolfsberg

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Alli has fallen down the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho, not starting a Premier League game since the opening day of the season, but was clearly in the mood to impress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo poses with his player of the match award.(REUTERS)
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo poses with his player of the match award.(REUTERS)
football

One-of-a-kind Cancelo sparks City's 2-0 win v Gladbach in CL

AP, Budapest, Hungary
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • Borussia Monchengladbach certainly couldn’t handle the Portugal international in the Champions League on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: File photo(REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Man United boss Solskjaer says he keeps in touch with Dortmund striker Haaland

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Haaland, 20, played for Solskjaer at Molde and the United boss was interested in signing the Norway international from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian football team. File(PTI)
Indian football team. File(PTI)
football

Indian football team to play friendlies against Oman and UAE in March

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:03 AM IST
It was in November 2019 that the Blue Tigers last played at the international arena -- in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan (in Tajikistan) and Oman (in Muscat).
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks up during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks up during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
football

UEFA open probe after Ibrahimovic racially abused at Red Star

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Serbian media reported that Ibrahimovic, who has Bosnian roots, was insulted by an individual seated in the Red Star stadium's VIP box during the Feb. 18 clash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud.(AFP)
Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud.(AFP)
football

Acrobatic Giroud gives Chelsea advantage over Atletico

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The French striker broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with an outrageous bicycle kick which was flagged offside but eventually given following a lengthy VAR review as the ball had come off Atletico's Mario Hermoso before Giroud hit it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gordon McQueen(Twitter)
Gordon McQueen(Twitter)
football

Former Leeds, Man United defender McQueen diagnosed with vascular dementia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:04 PM IST
McQueen's family said the former Manchester United and Leeds United centre back was formally diagnosed in January and they sought to raise awareness among young players about the risks of persistent heading of the ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NorthEast United beat SC East Bengal 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
NorthEast United beat SC East Bengal 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
football

NorthEast United inch closer to playoffs after win over East Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Suhair Vadakkepeedika's (48th) strike and an own goal from Sarthak Golui (55th) put NorthEast United ahead before SC East Bengal pulled one back in the 87th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hyderabad FC playes celebrating a goal during an ISL 2021 match(Hyderabad FC / Twitter)
Hyderabad FC playes celebrating a goal during an ISL 2021 match(Hyderabad FC / Twitter)
football

ISL: At Hyderabad FC, the kids are all right

By Dhiman Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:04 AM IST
A crunched pre-season due to the pandemic didn’t help and making matters worse for Marquez was that the full complement of five foreign players was unavailable in 13 games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, and Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman.(AP)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, and Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman.(AP)
football

Barcelona unable to see out games due to fear, says Koeman

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Barca lost the Spanish Super Cup final 3-2 last month after leading 2-1 in the 90th minute, while they drew 2-2 with Valencia in December from a winning position in the second half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(REUTERS)
football

'Nothing special': Guardiola downplays Champions League hype

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Pushed repeatedly about the significance of the Champions League — surely, for example, it is bigger than the English League Cup? — Guardiola used the same old mantra, in a clear attempt to take the pressure off both him and City.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
football

UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimović

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:31 PM IST
  • The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimović’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jose Maria Cruz, General Director, Sevilla FC(Sevilla)
Jose Maria Cruz, General Director, Sevilla FC(Sevilla)
football

Sevilla FC aim to develop at grassroots level, ties up with Bengaluru United

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:23 PM IST
In a virtual media interaction, Cruz said India has become one of their main targets for the international strategy as they plan solid long term growth to develop talents so that the homegrown players can be a permanent fixture in European leagues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - January 26, 2021 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their fifth goal Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - January 26, 2021 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their fifth goal Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Guardiola has given Manchester City a winning mentality: Sterling

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:57 PM IST
City have won 18 games in a row in all competitions but Sterling said they must guard against complacency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac