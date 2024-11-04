Pure comedy as Jose Mourinho’s knee slide celebration goes wrong after Amrabat’s last-gasp winner in Fenerbahce 3-2 win

Jose Mourinho is one of the most popular figures in world football, and one of the last remaining managers from the old guard. The Portuguese is also known for his wild celebrations. Fans will remember his celebrations at the Camp Nou during the Champions League 2009/10 season. Jose Mourinho attempted a knee slide celebration.

Mourinho's Inter Milan defeated defending champions Barcelona in the semi-finals over two legs. The second leg was at Camp Nou, and after the final whistle, the Portuguese ran down the field in celebration, incensing the Barcelona supporters and goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

So when Sofyan Amrabat scored a dramatic winner in the 12th-minute of stoppage time for Fenerbahce in a 3-2 win vs Trabzonspor, Mourinho raced down the pitch alongside the rest of the bench and attempted a knee slide, which he botched. His celebration went wrong as the surface wasn't slick and he tumbled onto the pitch.

What followed was an euphoric pile-on, Mourinho then went on with an eight-minute rant at match officials and VAR during his post-match press conference.

"The referee was just a little boy that was there on the pitch, but the referee was Atilla Karaoglan, so man of the match," he said.

"He goes from the invisible man to the most important man in the match."

"Isn't a red card on Bright, Karaoglan was what, drinking coffee at that time, didn't see that red card for that player? He was alert to give the two penalty decisions (to Trabzonspor) when the referee didn't give, then was having Turkish tea when it was a clear penalty for us and didn't give it. I think I am speaking on behalf of every Fenerbahce fan, we don't want him again," he added.

Known as the Special One, Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers in history. He has won league titles in four different countries, and is one of the only six managers to clinch the Champions League with two different teams. He is also the only manager to win all three current UEFA club competitions.